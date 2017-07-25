Daily Beauty Buzz: Kate Bosworth's Milkmaid Braid 

There are better options than a haphazard ponytail when the rising temperature requires you to immediately put your hair up and get it out of your face. Case in point: the milkmaid braid updo that Kate Bosworth wore to yesterday's 2017 Summer TCA Tour National Geographic party at The Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills.

Aside from its practicality, the best part about Bosworth's braided-updo is that it looks like it took a lot of effort to do but in reality it's pretty simple. Bosworth's stylist Bridget Brager criss-crossed her braids and pinned them back for a sleek but romantic finish. To keep flyaways under control, warm up a hair oil like Sachajuan's Intensive Hair Oil ($50; sephora.com) between your fingers and brush over any unruly pieces.

RELATED: 8 Hairstyles That'll Stop You from Looking Like a Sweaty Mess

Shimmery champagne eyeshadow and a rose lip tied Bosworth's soft, romantic vibe together.

VIDEO: The Real Cost of Microblading and Other Beauty Procedures

When the humidity is high, an ethereal look like Bosworth's that manages to defy the heat can only be described as summer beauty goals.