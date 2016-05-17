Karlie Kloss Is Making Headbands Cool Again

The last time we seriously considered wearing a headband was like the mid-2000's when Blaire Waldorf was the queen of the Upper East Side. But Karlie Kloss just brought them back in a major way on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival. Her headband kept her hair away from her face... so we could focus on her flawless complexion, while also adding a cute flair to her red carpet glamour.

💋📸 #lorealcannes2016 A photo posted by @karliekloss on May 17, 2016 at 12:01pm PDT

The headband is a fun and playful way to keep her red carpet look youthful, but it also is super practical because Cannes is infamously windy. Not to mention that this is the perfect, and probably easiest, red carpet summer hair look to copy. Now excuse us while we try to find our old headbands...