Karlie Kloss Is Making Headbands Cool Again

George Pimentel

Lessons from the Cannes red carpet.

Tamim Alnuweiri
May 17, 2016 @ 3:50 pm

The last time we seriously considered wearing a headband was like the mid-2000's when Blaire Waldorf was the queen of the Upper East Side. But Karlie Kloss just brought them back in a major way on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival. Her headband kept her hair away from her face... so we could focus on her flawless complexion, while also adding a cute flair to her red carpet glamour.

RELATED: You're an Adult Now... So What Products Do You Get for Your Apartment?

💋📸 #lorealcannes2016

A photo posted by @karliekloss on

RELATED: Ashley Greene Revealed Her New Hair Color in the Most Dramatic Way

The headband is a fun and playful way to keep her red carpet look youthful, but it also is super practical because Cannes is infamously windy. Not to mention that this is the perfect, and probably easiest, red carpet summer hair look to copy. Now excuse us while we try to find our old headbands...

 

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!