9 Things Kanye West's New Pink and Yellow Hair Reminds Us of

Just as we were starting to get used to Blondye West, the 39-year-old rapper pulled a Kylie on us, adding a pop of color to his platinum hair 'do.
On Monday, West was spotted leaving a movie theater in Los Angeles, sporting and pink and yellow hairstyle, which got us thinking: where did he get his inspiration for this particular color scheme? From food? His kids' playroom? North's girly girl style? Or perhaps his sister-in-law Kylie's wig closet? The possibilities are truly endless, and we're seriously hoping that the next time we see him out and about, he's added a splash of orange, or maybe even a burst of blue—it's Kanye West, anything could happen at this point.
We've come up with a pretty definitive list of where Yeezy got this brilliant beyond brilliant (and not to mention colorful) idea, and the things that his hair reminds us of, below.
-
1. Rainbow Sherbert
We're talking of the Baskin Robbins variety, that is solely pink and yellow. Pretty spot on if you ask us.
-
2. Post-it Notes
Of the pink and yellow vaiety, of course.
-
3. Butterfly Sushi Roll
We honestly wouldn't be surprised if West was inspired by this trendy sushi roll—complete with pink-hued soy paper and mango—for his new 'do.
-
4. Cotton Candy
Clearly food is a theme here, and West's hairstyle reminds us of plenty of sugary treats, including a freshly spun cone of pink and yellow cotton candy.
-
5. Grapefruit
The sour-sweet fruits adds a nice zest to a summer salad, just like these new colors add a zest to Kanye's look.
-
6. Highlighter
Not the trendy make-up, but the pink and yellow markers you used to mark up your college textbooks with—no one ever used the blue and green colors, pink and yellow all the way.
-
7. Pink and Yellow Sour Gummy Worms
This classic sugary treat, that really looks exactly like Kanye's dye job.
-
8. A Snow Cone
West's pink and yellow hair could easily be mistaken for a lemonade flavored snow cone, both pink and yellow, or perhaps a a strawberry-lemon snow cone. Either way, sounds delicious.
-
9. My Little Pony
We're sure North loves to play with this classic children's toy. Maybe Yeezy picked up a pink and yellow Pony and thought "these colors would look great on me."