Mar 9, 2018 @ 4:00 PM
Kaley Cuoco's Beauty Transformation
-
1. 2002
The actress wore dramatic highlights while promoting her role on 8 Simple Rules.
-
2. 2003
She hit the premiere of Shanghai Knights with a sleek pompadour.
-
3. 2004
Cuoco wore a quirky updo at the People's Choice Awards.
-
4. 2006
The Charmed actress hit the WB All-Star Party working face-framing layers and tapered fringe.
-
5. 2007
Cuoco joined the cast of The Big Bang Theory and wore her platinum hair in a sophisticated chignon.
-
6. 2008
The star wore a sleek center part and shimmery pale eye makeup at the Genesis Awards.
-
7. 2009
She added dimension to her blond layers with a deep auburn under-layer.
-
8. 2011
For the Golden Globes, the presenter sported an ultra-long wavy ponytail.
-
9. 2011
Cuoco played up her light eyes at the Emmys with a smoky shadow and lush lashes.
-
10. 2012
Cuoco channeled Bardot to host the People's Choice Awards-pairing black liner with light lipstick and tousled voluminous locks.
-
11. 2013
The actress sported pretty waves and a half-updo with a center part.
-
12. 2014
Cuoco wore her short hair in a voluminous pompadour to an ASPCA event.
-
13. 2015
The actress wore her short pixie cut shaggy while at the premier of The Wedding Ringer.
-
14. 2016
Cuoco wore her hair in a short, wavy lob to the 2016 InStyle And Warner Bros. 73rd Annual Golden Globe Awards Post-Party.
-
15. 2017
The Big Bang Theory star grew her blonde hair out into a lob, which she styled in loose waves.
1 of 15
2002
The actress wore dramatic highlights while promoting her role on 8 Simple Rules.
Powered By ZergNet
Must Reads
Mar 9, 2018 @ 10:00 AM
How the Hell Does Kate Middleton's Hair Always Look So Good?
Mar 7, 2018 @ 2:00 PM
The Most Iconic Angled Bob Haircuts of All Time
Feb 26, 2018 @ 9:30 AM
Mandy Moore Is Bringing Back Her Early 2000s Hair Color
Feb 26, 2018 @ 9:00 AM
Meet the Man Julia Roberts and Sarah Jessica Parker Trust With Their Hair
Feb 21, 2018 @ 2:00 PM
7 Simple Updos You Can Create in 15 Minutes Or Less
Feb 20, 2018 @ 4:30 PM
Hailey Baldwin Just Pulled Off Two Risky Hair Trends at Once
Feb 13, 2018 @ 3:30 PM