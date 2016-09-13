Guaranteed: Kaley Cuoco Will Make You Want to Wear Hair Ribbons

There are a few hair looks that, while we'd love to be wearing them on the regular, we really just haven't found a way to do them while maintaining our adult status. Filed under this category are things like pigtails, headbands, butterfly clips (ugh, we miss!), and hair ribbons.

watch @normancook go mad max down Hollywood Blvd on @jimmykimmellive tonight A photo posted by Derek-Peter Williams (@derekpeterw) on Sep 12, 2016 at 8:06pm PDT

Tonight's fun look for @jimmykimmellive 💕💋 hair @derekpeterw makeup @jamiemakeupgreenberg styling @bradgoreski @daniela_viviana A photo posted by @normancook on Sep 12, 2016 at 7:27pm PDT

Even though we had virtually given up on those hairstyles, Kaley Cuoco is breathing new life into our hair dreams by rocking a totally chic-as-hell hairstyle that includes, yes, a hair ribbon.

RELATED: You Have to See Hailey Baldwin with a Bowl Cut

Celebrity hairstylist Derek-Peter Williams shared a picture of the ribbon-in-the-hair look he did on Kaley for her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, and we were instantly obsessed.

It looks like Peter braided or twisted a strand of Kaley's hair and then wrapped the braid in a piece of lacing, string, or a ribbon for a super edgy (and grown up!) look.

Kaley confirmed our suspicions that this was a bada** and edgy AF look when she shared that the look was Mad Max-inspired in her caption.

Kudos to Kaley and Derek for figuring out a way to make ribbons or leather lacing look both super adult and tough, although we wait for the day someone figures out how to do that with pigtails...