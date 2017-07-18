Kaia Gerber Is Cindy Crawford's Twin With Her New Haircut

We don't need further proof that Kaia Gerber is her mom Cindy Crawford's doppelgänger, but her new haircut will also make you do a double take.

Along with following in her supermodel mom's footsteps with a burgeoning modeling career as the face of Marc Jacobs Beauty along with Alexander Wang and Chrome Hearts campaigns under her belt, Gerber is also trying the same haircuts as her mom, too. The 15-year-old updated her loose shaggy hair for the summer with a fresh set of bangs. Gerber shared a first look at her new cut on Instagram with a behind-the-scenes 'gram from a photoshoot. If you're debating whether or not to get bangs, her longer length is perfect if you want styling options. In Gerber's case, she styled them off to the side giving us major early 2000s vibes.

We'd be lying if Gerber's new style didn't give us serious flashbacks to when Crawford rocked a similar pair back in 2005. Whether or not her fringe is a clip-in is TBD, but considering Gerber recently went for it with the '70s-inspired long shag that celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin gave her at the beginning of the summer, we wouldn't be surprised if they are the real deal.

