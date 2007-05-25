It’s a jungle out there—and now you can have the cosmetics to match. Inspired by this season’s animal-print fashions, companies like Bourjois, Physicians Formula and Too Faced are introducing makeup covered in zebra stripes and leopard prints. And why not? “Makeup has become a fashion accessory,” says Too Faced creator Jerrod Blandino. “Women want products that look as cool coming out of their bags as they do on their face.”