Mar 9, 2018 @ 4:00 PM
June 2007
1. Shorn IdentityLooking for a shortcut? Head to Hollywood! You’ll be in good company now that celebrities like Elisha Cuthbert have traded in their long locks for short, pixie-like styles.
2. Shorn Identity“It’s a very fresh, fashiony look,” says celebrity stylist Mara Roszak.
3. Shorn IdentityRoszak recommends this look for women with smooth, slightly wavy hair.
4. Shorn IdentityRoszak's last tip for pulling off this daring do: “You have to be bold.”
5. Sheer Genius Nail PenIf you like YSL’s famous Touche Eclat highlighter, you’ll love its latest offering: a nail brush that delivers a sheer, sparkling one-coat manicure in less than a minute. “The formula is much thinner than regular polish, so it goes on easily and dries in 10 seconds,” says N.Y.C. manicurist Jin Soon Choi. “It’s great for a natural look—it’s like a lip gloss for your nails.”
6. Animal-Print MakeupIt’s a jungle out there—and now you can have the cosmetics to match. Inspired by this season’s animal-print fashions, companies like Bourjois, Physicians Formula and Too Faced are introducing makeup covered in zebra stripes and leopard prints. And why not? “Makeup has become a fashion accessory,” says Too Faced creator Jerrod Blandino. “Women want products that look as cool coming out of their bags as they do on their face.”
