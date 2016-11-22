Julianne Hough’s Low Ponytail Had an Unexpected Surprise 

Your girl Julianne Hough did it again—serving up all the #hairgoals like it's her job. Since she returned as a judge on Dancing with the Stars this season, we've been presented with a slew of hair and makeup looks to marvel at, and of course, to try to re-create. Whether it's her signature effortless waves or a complicated braided updo that requires 39 bobby pins and multiple headpieces to keep it together, 2016 has clearly been a good hair year for Julianne.

We especially love it when she takes a simple idea and manages to surprise us by adding an unexpected (yet genius) detail that elevates the entire look. Case in point? Last night's beautiful ponytail.

Eric McCandless/ABC via Getty

Of course, the mastermind behind the sleek hair look was her BFF, celebrity hairstylist Riawna Capri. She took to Instagram to share a close-up shot of the 'do, and we fell head-over-hells in L-O-V-E with the tiny braid that she used to hold it together.

The entire look is very rock'n roll meets dinner party because of the sleek deep side part and messy, super voluminous pony.

Our score?

Eric McCandless/ABC via Getty

Obviously a 10/10.