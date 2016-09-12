You're Going to Want Julianne Hough's Hair Knot, Stat

We can't believe it's that time of the year again. And no, we are not just talking about the end of summer. Actually, as upsetting as the arrival of September can sometimes be, it also signifies one thing that we're very excited about—award season is upon us. And you know what this means—an endless mileage of red carpet, and with it, a bottomless pit of beauty inspiration for all of us to admire.

And if the Creative Emmy Awards held over the weekend are any indication of what's to come, then prepare to be blown away. One of our favorite looks of the night was from none other than Julianne Hough, and while this will be a shock to approximately no one, it's her hair that got us excited.

Don't get us wrong, her stunning Zuhair Murad dress and Monique Lhuillier clutch make us just as jealous, but you can't really wear a Zuhair Murad dress to work, can you? Props if can, though.

Her BFF/celebrity hairstylist Riawna Capri created a textured, slightly messy low knot, which was just the right juxtaposition to her gown. Notice the loose strands around her face? Too good.

#SneakPeek of tonight's #CreativeArts #Emmys style on @juleshough ➰ Simply Knotted ➰ Keep an eye out for her incredible dress!!! 😍 A photo posted by Riawna Capri (@riawnacapri) on Sep 11, 2016 at 4:44pm PDT

Side note: Doesn't it look like Julianne went a little lighter, perhaps even closer to platinum, with her hair color?

To top it all off, Julianne worked a classic red lip.

Now that we have your attention, join us in waiting patiently for the next award show for even more #inspo.