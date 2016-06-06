Did Julianne Hough Have Her Best Hair Day EVER?

Congratulations are in order for Deshauna Barber, 2016's Miss USA, as of yesterday when she won the Miss USA pageant. But, congratulations are also in order for Julianne Hough and Ashley Graham for their superb hosting skills (and glam squad skills — how did they even manage that many outfit changes?!)

#SneakPeek of look two on @juleshough; #ThatPerfectPony 😍 Thank god for my @unite_hair #expandadust 🙌🏼 #MissUSA #confidentlybeautiful #901beYOUtiful A photo posted by Riawna Capri (@riawnacapri) on Jun 5, 2016 at 7:55pm PDT

The star of the night might honestly be Julianne Hough's hairstylist, Riawna Capri, who managed four totally different hairstyles for each of Julianne's outfit changes. Four hair looks in one day is a lot to manage, most days we struggle with just the one style, and it's even more impressive when you consider the time constraint. Riawna revealed on her Instagram that each look had to be done between 2 minutes and 45 seconds and 4 minutes — no pressure. Our favorite of Julianne's hairstyles is definitely the messy, textured low ponytail. We need the silver metal hairband ASAP. Talk about the perfect way to upgrade your ponytail!