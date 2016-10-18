Julianne Hough Had an '80s Supermodel Moment You Need to See

Say what you will about the '80s and its questionable trends, but this was the decade that gave birth to a generation of supermodels—one that, to this day, we look up to. And with Brooke, Cindy, Elle, and Claudia came a whole new fashion and beauty aesthetic and hair was a big part of it, and we mean that literally and figuratively.

And last night, Julianne Hough reminded us of the good old days when you either had to go big or go home.

For this week's Dancing with the Stars episode, Hough channeled Claudia Schiffer circa 1980s/early '90s by rocking a voluminous hairstyle that may or may have not been the product of a lengthy blowout session.

Is that #ClaudiaSchiffer or @JulesHough? 😜 #DWTS #80sSuperModel #inspired 😏 A photo posted by Riawna Capri (@riawnacapri) on Oct 17, 2016 at 6:28pm PDT

So let's not completely write off the '80s just yet, mmkay?