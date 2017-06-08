Jourdan Dunn's Pixie Cut Will Make You Want Short Hair 

Jean-Marc Haedrich/SIPA/AP
Erin Lukas
Jun 08, 2017 @ 11:00 am

Jourdan Dunn is the latest celeb to join a long list of stars that have cut off all of their hair this spring. The model debuted a new pixie cut on Tuesday at an event in London.

Getty

Since Dunn is known for her wavy, flowing chestnut hair that she often wears with caramel ombré highlights, the shorter style is an extreme departure from her signature look, but super chic nonetheless. We love how the short, choppy layers add the right amount of edginess to the cut. Along with the shorter length, the model switched up her hair color with a summer-ready shade, too/ She ditched her brunette color for a warm honey blonde. 

Short hair, don't care indeed Jourdan.

