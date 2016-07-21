Jhené Aiko Is Having a Major Pastel Hair Moment

Jhené Aiko knows how to do summer beauty right. Last night the singer shared three photos on her Instagram rocking the coolest hair shade—pastel rainbow. And as you can imagine, it is giving us major My Little Pony vibes. The best kind of vibes—for any nostalgic '90s kid, that is. It's right there up with Lisa Frank. Anyway...

We're not sure if she's actually dyed her hair or if it's extensions or a wig (you know the drill with celebrities—how many times has Kylie Jenner faked us out?), but we're still particularly inspired. It's an out-of-the-box and whimsy way to switch-up up your hair for the season. And the contrast of the pastel strands with her dark roots? Genius.

West Palm Beach, Florida #TheHighRoadTour (📸 @felicialatour ) A photo posted by Efuru (@jheneaiko) on Jul 20, 2016 at 5:48pm PDT

Not only is Jhené's hair killing it, but so is her makeup. Her flawless complexion was giving us serious glow envy, which thankfully was sorted thanks to her makeup artist, Felicia La Tour, who gave a quick rundown of the products used on her Instagram. You'll want to throw Nars Sheer Glow and Laura Mercier's Illumination Powder in Indiscretion ($44; sephora.com) into your shopping cart, stat. Catch us at Sephora getting this celebrity's makeup look down while we simultaneously try to figure out which Greek god we have to bribe to get that hair color. This might take a while.