Jessica Alba Just Gave Her Hair a Total Summer Makeover 

Warning: You'll probably (read: definitely) want to book a colorist appointment the minute you see Jessica Alba's new pic, so prep your wallets. Not only is Jessica completely stunning as this month’s InStyle cover star (she knows how to work a camera, that’s for sure), she also debuted a hair change in the spirit of getting ready for summer on her Instagram.

Went a little lighter for summer ☀️ and got a trim -thx @robertramosproducts 💁🏽💋💗 A photo posted by Jessica Alba (@jessicaalba) on Jun 9, 2016 at 12:16pm PDT

The debut came to the tune of going a little bit lighter, and getting a little trim courtesy of Robert Ramos. A subtle change for sure, but it’s the little changes that make a big difference. Need a little pick-me-up but don't want to completely transform your look? This is it.

The Honest Beauty founder is lightening up her load and getting into a carefree vibe for summer, and we are so into it. TBH, we might just copy...

And while we're at it, we'll top off our look with some rose-hued lip gloss, just like Jess.