J.Lo's Simple Ponytail Solves All of Your Date Night Hair Dilemmas

Gotham/GC Images
Erin Lukas
Apr 27, 2017 @ 10:15 am

It’s the ultimate date night dilemma: You have to stay late at work before your meet-cute so a blowout, and even touching up your waves in your office bathroom is out of the question. So, what do you do? Jennifer Lopez’s lunch date hairstyle is your answer.

Lopez pulled her loose waves up into an easy, tousled, high-ponytail for a lunchtime date with boyfriend Alex Rodriguez earlier this week at The Sea Grill in New York. It’s an effortlessly pretty style that can be done in two-minutes flat, whether you’re using your desktop’s built-in camera as a mirror or you’re in the back of an Uber en route to dinner.

Josiah Kamau/BuzzFoto/Getty

RELATED: J.Lo Brought Back Her Early 2000s Side-Swept Bangs

To add extra shine, keep end-of-day waves defined, and smooth flyaways, run a lightweight serum like L’Oreal Paris’s Advanced Haircare Extraordinary Oil Lustrous Serum ($6; target.com) through your strands before tying them up into a pony.

Video: Jennifer Lopez: 50 Best Dressed in Hollywood

Now, go forth and stock up on a pack of hair ties to keep at your desk.

