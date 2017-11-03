Jennifer Lopez's Best Hairstyles of All Time

From her days as a Fly Girl on In Living Color to the top of every red carpet best-dressed list, Jennifer Lopez never drifts too far away from her handful of signature hairstyles and her warm, honey-brown hair color, but always switches up the details in her looks so that it always seems like her loose waves, high ponytails, and elegant updos are styles we haven't seen before.
Here, we take a look at all of J.Lo's hairstyles throughout the years that were just as glam then as they are now. Keep scrolling to see the star's most memorable looks.
VIDEO: J.Lo Makes the Case for Retro Spectacles
1. 1997: Corkscrew Curls
Straight from the block, Lopez wore her hair in tight corkscrew curls to a film premiere in 1997.
2. 1998: Half-Up Half-Down With Tendrils
Lopez kept the focus on her features by pulling back the top layers of her hair into a classic half-up half-down hairstyle. She left two face-framing tendrils out, as you did in the '90s.
3. 1998: Crimped Hair
Only J.Lo could pull off the '90s hair trend that still makes us cringe when we look back at it. She accessorized her crimped strands with two rhinestone covered barrettes.
4. 1999: Sleek & Straight
The first of many times that J.Lo convinced us to break out our flat irons to try to emulate a finish as flyaway-free as her's. Chances are you probably brought a photo of J.Lo's striped highlights with to the salon as reference for your own color.
5. 2001: Flipped-Out Ends
The star brought a bit of the '70s to the 2001 Teen Choice Awards with her Farrah Fawcett-inpsired long shag with flipped-out ends.
6. 2002: Voluminous Curls
Lopez took her curls to new heights at the 2002 Oscars. She teased her roots for extra volume before reaching for a curling iron to create her ringlets.
7. 2002: Flower Hair Accessory
What do you do when you're sick of the same wavy styles you turn to for a formal event? Stick a flower behind your ear like J.Lo.
8. 2003: Curly Updo
Ringlets piled and pinned high on your head like this style Lopez wore to the Gigi premiere, probably resembles the updo you had if you went to prom in the early '00s—except so much chicer.
9. 2004: Ponytail With Bangs
J.Lo dressed up her low pony with a set of long, side-swept bangs.
10. 2004: High Pony
Of course J.Lo makes the high pony that you usually reserve for the gym look totally chic. She loosely curled the tail to elevate the style for the red carpet.
11. 2005: Blunt Lob
Before the sleek, blunt lob was the biggest hair trend of the past few years, J.Lo wore the style in 2005. Would you really expect anything less from Jenny? Her cut had minimal layers and a side-swept bang.
12. 2006: Elegant Updo
This updo isn't one that can be executed in five minutes, but if you have the time and are willing to put in the effort, your take on J.Lo's elegant twist is guaranteed to look just as glam.
13. 2006: Glam Waves
J.Lo's waves are exactly what we wished ours look like after taking a curling iron to our hair. Although the star never really veers too far from her usual hair color, she changed up her honey brown strands by going a bit darker to a rich auburn shade.
14. 2006: Messy Updo
A red carpet hairstyle that looks effortless while still managing to be sophisticated is always a win. End of story.
15. 2007: Retro Curls
The star channeled Old Hollywood by styling her hair in voluminous curls. She lifted her roots and tightly curled her ends with an iron.
16. 2008: Mod Updo
J.Lo channeled the swinging '60s with her mod-inspired beehive updo.
17. 2009: Eye-Grazing Bangs
Let J.Lo's soft, piecey fringe serve as proof that bangs can be versatile. This style with tapered sides can be worn blown-out straight as seen on the star, or side-swept.
18. 2010: A Classic Updo
A classic updo is always a good idea. While DIYing this look at home is possible, it will take some time and a whole lot of hairspray to make sure it doesn't fall halfway through the night.
19. 2012: Full Ballerina Bun
A full ballerina bun is always a red carpet win. While recreating a similar style is fairly simple, we recommend spritzing lots of hairspray on your finished product for extra insurance
20. 2013: Retro Waves
J.Lo gave her curls a retro spin by brushing them over to one side at the 2013 Golden Globe Awards.
21. 2013: Tight Top Knot
While Lopez's updos are usually full and voluminous, the knotted bun she wore on the 2013 Grammy Awards red carpet was tight and understated.
22. 2014: Half-Up High Pony
J.Lo channeled her inner cheerleader for this half-up half-down hairstyle. After tying the top half of her hair up into a pony at the crown, she curled the ends with a large barrel iron.
23. 2015: Slicked-Back
Lopez switched things up at the 2015 Met Gala by slicking back her blowout.
24. 2015: Windswept Waves
J.Lo's hairstyle at the 2015 epitomizes the beachy waves that instantly come to mind when whenever the star's name is mentioned. Her layers add dimension from every angle.
25. 2016: Textured Lob
Lopez has rocked a lob before, but this time around she added long bangs and layers with feathery ends for added texture and movement.
26. 2016: Flyaway-Free Strands
The star took her smooth, straight hair to new, waist-grazing lengths. We're still amazed at how her hair doesn't have a flyaway in sight.
27. 2017: Romantic High Pony
J.Lo paired her vintage-inspired dress with a high ponytail at the 2017 Met Gala. The tail had a smooth finish with brushed-out curled ends.
28. 2017: Curtain Bangs
Lopez switched things up by adding long, '70s-inspired curtain bangs to her look.