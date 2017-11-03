Jennifer Lopez's Best Hairstyles of All Time

From her days as a Fly Girl on In Living Color to the top of every red carpet best-dressed list, Jennifer Lopez never drifts too far away from her handful of signature hairstyles and her warm, honey-brown hair color, but always switches up the details in her looks so that it always seems like her loose waves, high ponytails, and elegant updos are styles we haven't seen before.

Here, we take a look at all of J.Lo's hairstyles throughout the years that were just as glam then as they are now. Keep scrolling to see the star's most memorable looks.

VIDEO: J.Lo Makes the Case for Retro Spectacles