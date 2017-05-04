Jennifer Lawrence Got The Bangs You've Been Dying to Try

Onscreen and off-screen Jennifer Lawrence is known for her blunt sense of humor that’s always made us wish she was our BFF. Now, the same can be said to describe her latest hairstyle.

The actress was spotted filming her new movie Red Sparrow at London’s Heathrow Airport with her bright blonde hair pulled back in a low, sleek ponytail accessorized with a fresh set of full, straight-across bangs. J.Law’s new look is such a dramatic departure from the tousled lob cut she’s been sticking to, that we almost didn’t recognize her.

Whether the fringe is real or just movie magic thanks to a convincing set of clip-ins, is up for us to discover once filming has wrapped. Either way, Lawrence’s perfectly sheered bangs are reason enough to finally take the plunge and get the bangs you’ve always been lusting after.

