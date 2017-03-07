January Jones Just Gave You Another Reason to Get a Shag

We have a feeling Betty Draper wouldn’t be a fan of the shag, but January Jones is a proud adopter of the most popular celebrity haircut of 2017. The actress debuted the fresh layered cut and her new choppy bangs on Instagram, thanking celebrity hairstylist for Bridget Brager for the look.

The inspo behind the major hair change? Instead of bringing a snap of Amber Heard and Chloë Grace Moretz, two celebrities who recently took the plunge, Jones turned to two gorgeous vintage pics of Debbie Harry and Jane Birkin's iconic hairstyles.

januaryjones/Instagram

Inspo pics for my chop chop today 😁 A post shared by January Jones (@januaryjones) on Mar 6, 2017 at 5:44pm PST

It's a far cry from her famous Mad Men character's perfectly coiffed 1950s bob and definitely different than the lob-length style she's wore of late, but we're really digging the new '70s-inspired look.

VIDEO: How to Get Jessica Alba's Five-Minute Waves

RELATED: This Is the Most Popular Hairstyle on Pinterest

Told you the shag was taking over.