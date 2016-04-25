Janel Parrish Chopped Off Her Hair... Again

Just like her Pretty Little Liars character Mona, Janel Parrish is full of surprises. After chopping off a few inches of her brunette locks last month, the actress is back at it.

Parrish has officially made the transition to spring’s most coveted hairstyle — the shoulder-length lob — with some help from the pros at Nine Zero One salon. But there’s something different about her new look, and we totally dig it.

As you might have guessed, it’s the side-swept bangs. While most celebs usually go for one-length tousled waves, Parrish’s fringe looks so fresh.

Fresh cut by the lovely @tauni901

But really — how gorgeous does she look?!