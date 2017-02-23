16 Times Issa Rae Was the Definition of #HairGoals

Issa Rae been our favorite awkward black girl for years, thanks to an undeniable penchant for creating moments that any one of us can relate to. As it turns out, the web-turned-TV star is also a lowkey hair chameleon. Beyond her most recent slay at the Golden Globe Awards, the multi-talented writer and actress has always delivered standout hairstyles that we can't help but gawk over. From braided crowns to coily up-dos and fabulous fros, these are Issa Rae's most amazing mane moments.
1. 2017 Golden Globe Awards
The TV star wore a regal rope twist style to this year's Golden Globe Awards.
2. 2017 Independent Spirit Awards Nominee Brunch
Issa's accessorized do won the red carpet at this year's Independent Spirit Awards Nominee brunch.
3. 2016 Insecure L.A. Premiere
The writer and actress looked breathtaking in this hairstyle at the October 2016 premiere of Insecure in L.A.
4. 2016 HBO Post-Emmy Awards Reception
Issa Rae dons a textured up-do for the HBO Post Emmy Awards reception in September 2016.
5. October 2016 Jimmy Fallon Appearance
Issa Rae rocks a braided style during her interview with Jimmy Fallon in October 2016.
6. October 2017 Jimmy Fallon Appearance
We need a complete 360 of this braided updo--it's fabulous.
7. 2016 Insecure Block Party
Issa Rae attends the September 2016 Insecure block party in style.
8. 2016 Urbanworld Film Festival
Issa Rae's braided crown stunned at the Urbanworld Film Festival in September 2016.
9. 2016 BronzeLens Film Festival
Issa Rae's beautiful mane captured everyone's attention at the BronzeLens Film Festival in August 2016.
10. October 2016 SirusXM Radio Studio Appearance
Issa Rae's curly coils are perfection during a SiriusXM Studio appearance in October 2016.
11. 2015 Los Angeles Film Festival
Issa Rae's auburn fro looked amazing at the 2015 Los Angeles Film Festival.
12. 2016 Los Angeles Film Festival
Issa Rae's side braids were a major hair win at the 2016 Los Angeles Film Festival.
13. 2016 BET Awards Dinner
Last year, Issa Rae's hair was simply fabulous at this 2015 BET Awards dinner.
14. 2017 Insecure Panel Discussion
Issa Rae's perfect coif was #hairgoals at a Insecure panel discussion earlier this year.
15. 2014 L.A. Event
Issa Rae was certainly the one to watch at this 2014 L.A. event.
16. 2016 Appearance
Issa Rae's curls were poppin' during this 2016 appearance.