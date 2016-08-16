I Couldn't Choose Between Gigi and Bella Hadid as Hair Inspo, So I Went With Both 

As you may have gleaned from the last six months of my follicular activity, I've been on a bit of a tear with dyeing my hair. It all started with a blonde wig... Anyway, I went ashy blonde with a heavy root, to bright blonde all the way up to the root, to a more sandy dirty blonde à la Gigi Hadid. But when my roots started coming in, I had to admit I really started to miss having darker hair. And not just because I'm impossibly indecisive.

Every time I looked at a Dolce & Gabbana ad or watched a Monica Bellucci movie, I had an insane yearning to return to my roots. First of all, life would be so much easier if I didn't have to religiously see my colorist, Sarah Spratt of Takamichi Hair. She's brilliant and I adore her, but taking a full day every other month to maintain my golden locks is just a lot to manage.

But I couldn't just make things as easy as a simple single-process back to chestnut locks. Oh, no. I have grown accustomed to the brightness around my face, and that's not something I was entirely ready to give up.

Anyway, the time had come for a change, but I couldn't decide who my inspo was going to be Gigi or Bella Hadid. Both beautiful, and from what you can probably already see, very different hair. But luckily, my colorist told me she had a method that allowed me to have both. A meld of Gigi's amazing ombre dirty blonde mane and Bella's chic dark brown hue. Otherwise known as "bronde" in the beauty world.

We decided that we were going to keep the face-framing pieces toward the front, but we added an ombre factor by putting toner on my roots and working it the way down my hair, lighter as we went. That way, the tips of my hair ended up being subtly lighter than at the root. It's actually tailored to what my natural hair grows in as, so it suits me but takes the elements I love best from my lighter hair days and incorporates them in a super flattering way.

If I decided that I was going to never color my hair again (highly doubtful as made by four hair color changes in less than a year), it would grow out beautifully and naturally and not have any harsh lines. Knowing me though, I'll want to change something in three months time—or at the very least, the next time Gigi or Bella make a big beauty move.