Everything You Need to Recreate Priyanka Chopra's Natural-Looking Hair from InStyle's August Cover

Priyanka Chopra’s hair always looks flawless—and on the cover of InStyle’s August issue, she rocks some seriously stunning waves. The man behind her tousled tresses is hairstylist Peter Gray, and we caught up with him to get all the details about his inspiration following the shoot. “The idea was to utilize Priyanka's natural wave texture to create a softer, even more natural look,” Gray explained.

Ever the quintessential model, Chopra was game for trying something different while on the set of Long Island’s Jones Beach. “Priyanka's professionalism and willingness to try new looks made for a very enjoyable and pleasant day,” said Gray. “The beach was almost totally devoid of people, and the great natural light provided an amazing backdrop for the shoot.”

Below, he walks you through the steps for creating Chopra’s beach-ready waves.