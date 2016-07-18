Everything You Need to Recreate Priyanka Chopra's Natural-Looking Hair from InStyle's August Cover

Priyanka Chopra’s hair always looks flawless—and on the cover of InStyle’s August issue, she rocks some seriously stunning waves. The man behind her tousled tresses is hairstylist Peter Gray, and we caught up with him to get all the details about his inspiration following the shoot. “The idea was to utilize Priyanka's natural wave texture to create a softer, even more natural look,” Gray explained.
Ever the quintessential model, Chopra was game for trying something different while on the set of Long Island’s Jones Beach. “Priyanka's professionalism and willingness to try new looks made for a very enjoyable and pleasant day,” said Gray. “The beach was almost totally devoid of people, and the great natural light provided an amazing backdrop for the shoot.”
Below, he walks you through the steps for creating Chopra’s beach-ready waves.
1. PREPPING HER LOCKS
“To achieve the soft and natural look, the first step was dampening her hair with water,” said Gray. “After that, I worked Shu Uemura Wonder Worker Primer ($33; shuuemuraartofhair-usa.com) through her hair section by section to ensure even coverage.”
2. GETTING DRY
“I used a combination of a diffuser and natural drying,” said Gray. “While her hair was damp and drying naturally, I used lightweight aluminum clips to hold and shape her hairline. And then I dried her hair using a YS Park sock diffuser ($50; ysparkusa.com), which ensured the maximum amount of natural texture retention.”
3. APPLYING THE FINISHING TOUCHES
“Once dry, I worked a small amount of MoroccanOil Hydrating Styling Cream ($13; nordstrom.com) through the ends of her hair prior to finishing the ends with a 1.5-inch curling iron,” said Gray. “Using a large curling iron on just the ends of the hair gives the naturally-dried look a more polished effect.”
Thomas Whiteside/Eiger Agency; hair: Peter Gray/Moroccan Oil/Home Agency; makeup: Yumi Mori/Lancôme/The Wall Group; styling: Melissa Rubini; manicure: Maki Sakamoto/Dior Vernis/Kate Ryan Inc.; set design: Cooper Vasquez/The Wall Group; production: Rosco Production