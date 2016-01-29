12 Celeb-Inspired Ways to Change-Up Your Lob Right Now

From Jennifer Lopez to Naomi Campbell, countless stars have traded their long waist-length tresses for chic shoulder-grazing bobs. So it's certainly no surprise that the stylish look is catching on like wildfire with the non-celebs among us. We've even had to coin a name for the in-between style: the lob.

As Hollywood proves, the lob is the perfect for those who are nervous about going too short but still want to achieve the same effect of a cropped 'do. It doesn't matter if you're looking for a red carpet-approved ponytail or perfectly structured waves, these celebs have done it all with the popular cut. Don't take our word for it. Scroll down to see just how versatile the long bob can be in our roundup below.

