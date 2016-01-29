12 Celeb-Inspired Ways to Change-Up Your Lob Right Now

From Jennifer Lopez to Naomi Campbell, countless stars have traded their long waist-length tresses for chic shoulder-grazing bobs. So it's certainly no surprise that the stylish look is catching on like wildfire with the non-celebs among us. We've even had to coin a name for the in-between style: the lob.
As Hollywood proves, the lob is the perfect for those who are nervous about going too short but still want to achieve the same effect of a cropped 'do. It doesn't matter if you're looking for a red carpet-approved ponytail or perfectly structured waves, these celebs have done it all with the popular cut. Don't take our word for it. Scroll down to see just how versatile the long bob can be in our roundup below.
1. Khloé Kardashian
The great part about a lob is that it's short enough to indulge in the bob movement, but long enough to pull hair back into a ponytail. The youngest Kardashian sister demonstrated the chic style with a look created by Cesar Ramirez. His trick for keeping those shorter front strands in place is accessorizing with a tight block of classic bobby pins.
2. Naomi Campbell
Bangs are the easiest way to add an extra dose of glamour to your 'do. Channel Campbell's edgy look by cutting vertically into the ends of the fringe.
3. Jennifer Lopez
Pull the top half of your long bob up into a bun and bend loose ends upward for a playful look à la Lopez.
4. Kate Bosworth
Update your classic curls with a modern braided crown like Bosworth's red carpet-worthy look.
5. Kate Walsh
A side part with ruffled texture is the perfect way to style your long bob. For the effortlessly polished look, create alternating bends using a flat iron and tousle strands with Oribe's Dry Texturizing Spray ($22; barneys.com).
6. Kate Hudson
The key to recreating Hudson's structured waves is to grab a flat iron. Start the bend of each wave half way down hair's shaft, and leave ends straight.
7. Gabrielle Union
Have fun with your cut and add fun accessories like Union's sparkly headband at the InStyle and Warner Bros. Golden Globes after party.
8. Olivia Culpo
Culpo gave her long bob a chic retro twist by curling ends upward and tucking parts of both sides behind her ears.
9. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley
Classic curls are an easy yet glamorous way to dress up your lob. Reach for a 1-inch barrel iron and wrap sections away from the face to score the supermodel's look.
10. Serayah McNeill
Give your blunt cut a super sleek makeover with pin straight strands like the Empire star. A dab of Tresemmé Smooth & Silky Anti Frizz Secret Cream ($6; walgreens.com) will keep flyaways at bay.
11. Eva Longoria
Skip the part and brush strands back like Longoria to show off your pretty face.
12. Jessica Simpson
It doesn't matter if Simpson's hair is long or short, she's a pro at perfectly undone waves. After curling strands, skip the brush and work both hands into your 'do for instantly sultry texture.