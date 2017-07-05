This is The Hottest Hair Color at Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week 

Hear that buzz? It's the sound of salons everywhere buzzing off the locks of A-list celebs. At Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week, famous fashion fans ranging from Katy Perry to Cara Delevingne stayed cool with platinum blonde buzz cuts. Perhaps it's no coincidence that the boss-lady look pairs beautifully with the glittering boots and graphic embellishments that are giving the week a futuristic edge.
The icy blonde hue also popped up on Karlie Kloss and Tilda Swinton. Both stars kep a bit of length in their hair even while toeing the platinum party line, showing just how versatile the color can be. Here's a peek at how the season's hottest shade looks on five famous domes.
Go on, lighten up!
1. Katy Perry
Katy Perry demonstrated robot chic at Chanel. Her bright hairstyle was her most fetching accessory, and she completed the look with a smoky eye and a glittering choker.
2. Cara Delevingne
At Chanel, the model looked like a total badass in glittering pants lined with fur. Like Katy, she wore a statement eye and a thick choker—but added in two arm bands for even more fierceness.
3. Kristen Stewart
At Chanel, Stewart continued to show her penchant for bringing a modern, feminine edge to the style beloved by '90s boy bands.
4. Tilda Swinton
In head-to-toe white at Chanel, Tilda Swinton wore a long, sideswept bang and a red lip.
5. Karlie Kloss
At the Dior exhibition, Kloss showed off her new look in a ladylike black gown. Though the model's hair looks super short, stylist Jen Atkin actually pinned her still-long tresses up for a sleek evening look.