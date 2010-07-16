THE LOOK Eyelash-grazing bangs

HOW-TO Lea Michele's stylist Mark Townsend began by adding mousse to her damp hair. He blow-dried her strands with a large round brush, but used a flat brush on her fringe-avoid "puffy '80s bangs." He rubbed frizz control cream into his hands and raked his fingers through her locks to distribute the product and give her hair texture and shine.

INSIDER TRICK Adjust the fringe to make sure the length is right for you. "They can lay straight across or be side-swept," says Townsend. "Ask for long layers throughout and face-framing layers starting at the chin."

BUY ONLINE NOW Dove Frizz Control Taming Cream, $4.75; at drugstore.com.



