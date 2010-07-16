Mar 9, 2018 @ 4:00 PM
Hollywood Hair Updates
-
1. Scarlett Johansson
HOW-TO For young, playful curls, hairstylist Duffy spiral set Johansson's hair with a small-barrel iron. After creating a side-part, Duffy broke up the ringlets with a wide-toothed comb while building texture and the shape with her fingers. She finished with a mist of hairspray.
INSIDER TRICK Don't overload your curls with product! "Your hair will drop and the texture will look like plastic," warns Duffy. "Curly hair can look overdone."
BUY ONLINE NOW L'Oréal Elnett StrongHold hairspray, $13.99; at target.com.
-
2. Salma Hayek Pinault
HOW-TO After parting hair on the side, hairstylist Robert Vetica set her damp strands in pin curls. Once set, he misted Salma's strands with hairspray.
INSIDER TRICK Use the right tool for the job. "A standard comb works for medium density or fine hair, but to give Salmavolume, a wide-toothed bone comb is needed," says Vetica.
BUY ONLINE NOW Moroccanoil Luminous hairspray, $20; at folica.com.
-
3. Kristen Bell
THE LOOK Side-swept curls
HOW-TO To create Kristen Bell's old Hollywood waves, stylist Craig Gangi applied mousse to her hair before blowing it out with a round brush and setting it in curlers. Once cooled, Gangi removed the rollers and gently worked the waves into a part with a boar bristle brush-clipping one side back as a finishing touch.
INSIDER TRICK For a style that lasts all night, "Crisscross the bobby pins for extra hold, and coat hair with a strong finishing spray," says Gangi.
BUY ONLINE NOW Tresemme Naturals Lightweight Mousse, $5.49; at drugstore.com.
-
4. Michelle WilliamsTHE LOOK Bleached out pixie
HOW-TO To recreate Michelle Williams?s textured, side-swept pixie, her stylist Jessica Gillin suggests starting with texturizing spray and letting the hair air dry. For more polish, blow-dry gently while coaxing hair around your head with a flat brush.
INSIDER TRICK Want more texture? Amp up the style by twirling wet strands away from your face before spraying it. ?Avoid scrunching though, it could make the hair frizz,? says Gillin.
BUY ONLINE NOW Shu Uemura Liquid Fabric spray, $30; at folica.com.
-
5. Lea Michele
THE LOOK Eyelash-grazing bangs
HOW-TO Lea Michele's stylist Mark Townsend began by adding mousse to her damp hair. He blow-dried her strands with a large round brush, but used a flat brush on her fringe-avoid "puffy '80s bangs." He rubbed frizz control cream into his hands and raked his fingers through her locks to distribute the product and give her hair texture and shine.
INSIDER TRICK Adjust the fringe to make sure the length is right for you. "They can lay straight across or be side-swept," says Townsend. "Ask for long layers throughout and face-framing layers starting at the chin."
BUY ONLINE NOW Dove Frizz Control Taming Cream, $4.75; at drugstore.com.
-
6. Victoria Beckham
THE LOOK Textured bob
HOW-TO Inspired by Victoria Beckham's ensemble, stylist Ken Paves created a coif that he describes as: "Effortless, just like her clothes!" Paves applied shine serum to Beckham's dry hair, concentrating on the ends. He curled random pieces with a one-inch iron and misted the style with hairspray for hold and shine.
INSIDER TRICK For a piecy look, Paves curled random sections towards the front of Beckham's face, while twirling others back.
BUY ONLINE NOW Self Help: Care of Ken Paves A Shining Soul Volume-Friendly Glosser shine serum, $15; qvc.com.
-
7. Eva Mendes
THE LOOK Swinging, shiny hair
HOW-TO For Eva Mendes's sexy strands, hairstylist Giannandrea blow-dried her locks with a large round brush. Leaving the bangs for last, he set her strands in medium Velcro rollers and misted it with hairspray. After removing the curlers, Giannandrea lightly brushed the style, back-combing at the crown for more volume while separating the bangs with his fingers.
INSIDER TRICK Don't rush! "The longer the hair stays in the rollers, the better," says Giannandrea.
BUY ONLINE NOW Mason Pearson Popular mix brush, $151; at neimanmarcus.com.
-
8. Ashley GreeneTHE LOOK Dimensional highlights
HOW-TO To get Greene?s rich blond style, ?Ask your colorist to keep your highlights 1/4 to 1/2 inch away from your hairline or part,? advises colorist Jason Backe advises. If you?re coloring at home, the same rule applies.
INSIDER TRICK Greene?s highlights give her hair movement, but there?s another bonus: ?You won?t be a slave to the new growth, because you can't see where the highlights begin.?
BUY ONLINE NOW Ted Gibson Clarity color shampoo, $19.99; at tedgibsonbeauty.com.
