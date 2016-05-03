No Doubt, Lily Collins Will Make You Want a Wavy Lob

Lily Collins showed up to the Met Gala last night with hair that was straight out of a vintage dream. The hairstyle lends itself to true versatility, too, and can be worn from everywhere to the office to a party to, well, a fancy event. Since this look is so wearable, we had to get the how-to from Collins's hairstylist.

"I wanted to keep Lily looking fresh and modern," says Collins's hair stylist, Miki Loiacono. Miki noted that the look was inspired, in particular, by the Valentino collection. "Nothing was too stereotypical, or too decadent. The look we achieved was sophisticated, yet perfectly undone to match her youthful nature."

Directions:

1. While hair is still damp from cleansing, apply a hair mist — such as Davines Essential DEDE Hair Mist ($29, davines.com) — as a leave-in conditioner to untangle and nourish the hair before styling. Also, apply a volumizing mousse to the roots to create body and texture, as well as a heat protectant.

2. From just behind the ears and forward, use a 1-inch curling iron to curl small sections of hair at the front of the head. This will create soft texture.

3. Apply a texturizing spray to the ends of hair on the uncurled section of hair in the back, then curl. This will create a more texturized effect.

4. After heat has left the curls, run your fingers through them to break them up and style. We recommend a lightweight, flexible-hold hairspray to hold everything in place.

With the right outfit, this hairstyle can look super dressed up or super casual. If you really want to glitz it up, consider adding a vintage, bejeweled comb, or clip.