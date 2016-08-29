Halsey Looked Completely Unrecognizable at the MTV VMAs!

But obviously, downright amazing.
While some celebrities walked onto the 2016 MTV VMAs white carpet in their signature beauty looks—ya know, like Kim K. W. and that stunning nude lip—others went for a complete and total makeover.
Since we’re basically Cher Horowitz’s BFF and we live for a makeover, you can imagine this makes us exceptionally happy. If you’re watching the festivities, you know the hair transformation we’re referring to belongs to an artist named Halsey.
The singer—who's definitely one of the beauty chameleons in Hollywood—showed up to the awards show with super long (like mermaid-length long) wavy brunette hair, which is a completely and totally different ‘do than she was wearing just a few weeks ago.
To put in perspective the type of hair switch-up we're talking about, on August 6th, she was wearing a platinum blonde pixie cut. She was also rockin' some turquoise blue there for a while—a look that we give a solid five stars.
But her new dark 'do isn't the only thing that caught the world's attention. That vampy lip probably set off a solid amount of Google searches (a beauty lover will do anything for an A+ berry lip), and her super sexy sheer jumpsuit definitely turned some heads.