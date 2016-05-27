Halsey Is Back to Her Blue Hair

Talking about Halsey's new blue hair is really hard to do without a) singing her song, "Colors" and b) making nine million references revolving around her hair and said song, but we're going to try.

First, we'd like to point out that Halsey and Paris Jackson are now #twinning — short blue hair is really becoming a look. We love when celebs reveal their momentous hair changes through Instagram, which is just what Halsey did last night when she shared a photo of her new hair on Instagram captioned "it's time." Oh, and it's good.

This isn't the first time Halsey has had blue hair, though. When she first entered the scene, she was rocking some enviously super-long blue hair. Also of note: Her hair is also straight again — and while we're sad to see her curls go, we love to see Halsey in blue, so we'll be alright.