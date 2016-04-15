By now, it’s clear that Khloé Kardashian loves changing up her hairdos — from a sleek lob to a faux undercut and (so many) hair extensions, she’s done it all. And not only that, but Khloé has also inspired other celebs to follow suit (Chrissy Teigen, we’re looking at you).

And so, we’re certain that her latest hairstyle will also become a trend, because it looks so cool and couldn't be easier to recreate. Khloé took to Instagram to show it off her look — a half-up bun created by hairstylist Justine Marjan. She says and said she’s obsessed with it, and no surprise here, so are we.

We also couldn’t help but notice the amazing bold lip shade she’s wearing in the snap. And in case you were wondering, too, it’s MAC’s Lady Danger.

Interview day for #KUWTK!!! I Still can't believe we are in season 12!! Im obsessed with my half up half down bun by @justinemarjan and my gorgeous makeup by @1maryphillips 💋 A photo posted by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Apr 14, 2016 at 7:06pm PDT

That’s another one for the books, Khloé.