

THE EXPERT Kim Kimble’s roots in styling (her grandmother and mother were both hairdressers) propelled her to create her own line, Kimble Hair Care System, as well as trendy hairstyles on Kerry Washington, Beyonce, and Mary J. Blige.

EXPERT TIP Ceramic flat irons make hair shiny and keep hair healthy. Kimble is a fan of the FHI flat iron, which she used on Mary J. Blige’s hair to level the ends of her bob. “I love the FHI because it gets much hotter than your average flat iron,” the stylist said. “That way it’s less damaging because you can get your hair straight the first time rather than pulling it through over and over.”

BUY ONLINE NOW FHI Heat Runway flat iron, $400



See all things hair, makeup and skincare in Best Beauty Buys.