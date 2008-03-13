Mar 9, 2018 @ 4:00 PM
Hair Pros
-
1. Sienna Miller
THE EXPERT From fashion shows to cover shoots to music videos, L.A.-based hairstylist Adir Abergel's worldly talents come to fruition on clients Sienna Miller, Jennifer Garner, Kiera Knightly, Kate Beckinsale, Christina Ricci, Camilla Belle, Rosario Dawson and Jessica Biel.
EXPERT TIP How does Abergel get stunning locks in a flash? The T3. "It dries hair faster than traditional dryers, adds shine and makes hair soft and sexy," he raves. "On busy days, like when there's a movie premiere, the T3 always comes in handy because it speeds the whole process up."
BUY ONLINE NOW T3 Hairdryer, $300
-
2. Catherine Zeta-Jones
THE EXPERT A former model, L.A. stylist Charles Dujic now creates beautiful hairstyles for stars such as Catherine Zeta-Jones, Felicity Huffman, Jennifer Morrison, and Kristen Bell.
EXPERT TIP "You don’t always have to use pricey products to get manageable hair," says Dujic. Once, when working with Jennifer Morrison, he forgot his usual shampoo and conditioner. "I used an in-case-of-an-emergency stash of Pantene products in her hair to achieve her usual silky, shiny mane."
BUY ONLINE NOW Pantene Pro-V, $4 each
-
3. Katherine Heigl
THE EXPERT A bi-coastal stylist, Jonathan Joseph Hanousek has maintained soft, touchable hair for the likes of Katherine Heigl, Marcia Cross, Brooke Sheilds and Ginnifer Goodwin.
EXPERT TIP "To finish a look, mist a Mason Pearson brush with hair spray and use it to clean up any fly always and help lock in soft waves," says Hanousek. He hails the Mason Pearson brush as a “bread and butter hairstyling tool” for detangling, straightening, creating volume and texture, and smoothing and sculpting hairstyles.
BUY ONLINE NOW Mason Pearson brush, $170
-
4. Jessica Biel
THE EXPERT Famous for the color Rita Hazan has created for celebrities such as Jessica Biel, Jessica Simpson, Debra Messing, and Renee Zellweger, Hazan is the go-to hairdresser for highlights.
EXPERT TIP "I like Citre Shine Shine Mist because it does exactly what it’s supposed to do-create shine," Hazan says. "And it's affordable and doesn’t weigh the hair down."
BUY ONLINE NOW Citre Shine Shine Mist Spray Laminator, $4
-
5. Jessica Simpson
THE EXPERT Noted as the “hottest hairdresser in Hollywood,” salon owner Ken Paves creates award-winning styles on clients like Jessica Simpson, Jessica Alba, Eve, Fergie, Jennifer Lopez and Eva Longoria.
EXPERT TIP "I recommended the Kerastase Bain Mirror Shampoo and Chroma Reflect because it really is the best to prolong your haircolor life," says Paves, who recently had to change the color of Eva Longoria's hair for the cover of In Style. "On the morning of the cover shoot, I colored it on set back to brown." To protect her lush locks, he used the Kerastase to help prolong and enrich the color.
BUY ONLINE NOW Kerastase Reflection Bain Miroir, $25-32
-
6. Nicole Richie
THE EXPERT L.A. hairstylist Andy Lecompte has tamed the tresses of Nicole Richie, Jennifer Connelly, and Penelope Cruz.
EXPERT TIP Lecompte says he likes to tease the end of curls with his fingers to break them up and add texture. "I also love the Hot Tools curling iron because it has a temperature control and the high temperature gives lasting waves," he says. "I have used it on two world tours with Madonna. It keeps her hair curled through two hours of singing, sweating, and dancing, and even lasts into the next day."
BUY ONLINE NOW Hot Tools Professional Spring Iron, $37.
-
7. Kerry Washington
THE EXPERT Kim Kimble’s roots in styling (her grandmother and mother were both hairdressers) propelled her to create her own line, Kimble Hair Care System, as well as trendy hairstyles on Kerry Washington, Beyonce, and Mary J. Blige.
EXPERT TIP Ceramic flat irons make hair shiny and keep hair healthy. Kimble is a fan of the FHI flat iron, which she used on Mary J. Blige’s hair to level the ends of her bob. “I love the FHI because it gets much hotter than your average flat iron,” the stylist said. “That way it’s less damaging because you can get your hair straight the first time rather than pulling it through over and over.”
BUY ONLINE NOW FHI Heat Runway flat iron, $400
