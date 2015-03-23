Update Your Look with One of Spring's Sexiest Hairstyles

Craving a hair makeover? We don’t blame you! Now that winter is finally behind us, now is the perfect time to update your look. As usual, we’ve been turning to the red carpet for ideas and have narrowed down our favorites—all you have to do is decide which one is best for you.

If you have yet to hop on the lob trend, for example, Naomi Watts's messy, undone version just might convince you to give it a try. The haircut is universally flattering, offers endless styling possibilities, and is easy to maintain—and if celebs have anything to say about it, it won't be going anywhere anytime soon.

But that's not all. From pretty plaits to tousled waves, we found the hottest hairstyles to keep you inspired all season long. Click through our gallery to see each one!



PHOTOS: Spring's Sexiest Hairstyles