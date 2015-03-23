Update Your Look with One of Spring's Sexiest Hairstyles

Craving a hair makeover? We don’t blame you! Now that winter is finally behind us, now is the perfect time to update your look. As usual, we’ve been turning to the red carpet for ideas and have narrowed down our favorites—all you have to do is decide which one is best for you.
If you have yet to hop on the lob trend, for example, Naomi Watts's messy, undone version just might convince you to give it a try. The haircut is universally flattering, offers endless styling possibilities, and is easy to maintain—and if celebs have anything to say about it, it won't be going anywhere anytime soon.
But that's not all. From pretty plaits to tousled waves, we found the hottest hairstyles to keep you inspired all season long. Click through our gallery to see each one!
PHOTOS: Spring's Sexiest Hairstyles
1. Naomi Watts’s Messy Lob
If celebs have anything to say about it, the lob (or long bob) won’t be going anywhere come spring. The universally-flattering cut is easy to manage and offers endless style possibilities. Naomi Watts's messy, undone waves are just one example.
2. January Jones's Sculptural Waves
Heading to prom? January Jones’s modern spin on the face-framing tendril will easily soften up any updo on your big night. Using a flat brush and blow dryer, hairstylist Bridget Brager smoothed out the star’s hairline, adding just a hint of volume all around. “Next, I created a deep side part and also parted her hair from just behind the ear to meet the deep side part at the crown of her head,” Brager tells us, before clipping the top left and side section away. “I gathered the rest of her hair into a sleek bun just below the crown of her head using Oscar Blandi Pronto Instant Glossing Cream ($25; birchbox.com) to smooth out flyaways and give a clean sleek look.” Then, it was time for those sculptural waves. “With the remaining hair, I created pin curls by setting 3/4-inch sections of hair with a 3/4-inch curling iron,” she adds. “Once the set hair was cool, I brushed the hair down and toward her face and created a deep smooth wave effect.” Oribe’s Superfine Hairspray ($33; oribe.com) finished off the look.
3. Allison Williams’s Fishtail Braid
When it comes to spring, one can never go wrong with a pretty plait. Just take it from Allison Williams, who completed her half up hairstyle with a classic fishtail. “I pulled the hair back into two sections from mid ear to just under the crown and plaited the sections creating a fishtail braid,” says the star’s hairstylist Rebekah Forecast, who recommends Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray ($42; oribe.com) for extra grip. “I ran through the back with a flat iron to keep the look as sleek as possible.” A tiny leather bow at the end added the perfect amount of sweetness.
4. Jessica Stam's Braided Updo
A braided updo like Jessica Stam’s will keep the hair off your face and neck without sacrificing style—and it will soften up an edgy outfit in an instant. While it seems complicated, you can recreate the look at home with some helpful hints from hairstylist Jennifer Yepez: “I started a French braid on one side of her head, leaving a few pieces out to soften the look,” she tells us. After securing the end with an elastic, she repeated the process on the other side. “I then molded the loose braids into my desired shape in the back of her head and secured them with hair pins” she adds. The pro recommends Kerastase Laque Dentelle Hairspray ($37; kerastase-usa.com) to finish.
5. Anne Hathaway’s Textured Crop
Anne Hathaway’s iconic pixie has gracefully grown into a bob, and her tousled waves might just be the chicest way she’s styled it yet. To get the look, Anh Co Tran, aka the master of lived-in texture, parted the star’s freshly washed strands down the center and rough dried it until it was about 80% dry. After smoothing the ends with a round brush, he put his curling iron to work, starting with the sides and making his way to the top of the star’s ahead. Just remember to alternate directions as you’re curling—some should curl towards the face, while others should curl away. Lastly, gently break up the waves with your fingers and follow up with a texturizing spray to help shape your desired look.
6. Margot Robbie’s Sleek Bob
Feeling scissor happy? Take a cue from Margot Robbie. The actress debuted a sleek, shoulder-grazing bob at the 2015 Oscars. After creating a deep side part, hairstylist Renato Campora blew out the star’s wet strands section by section with a round brush, working in a root-lifting product to amp up the volume for the big night. To make sure the ends were super smooth, he went over them with a flat iron before spritzing Garnier Fructis De-Constructed Texture Tease ($4; target.com) to add a bit of texture.
7. Solange’s Loose Waves
The singer is all about rocking her natural texture and we especially loved the loose, voluptuous waves she flaunted at the 2015 Oscars, complete with a deep center part.
8. Scarlett Johansson’s Edgy Undercut
The power of the pixie lives on, but if you’re in the market for a dramatic update, consider Scarlett Johansson’s undercut for your next hair makeover. The slicked-back look was equal parts edgy and elegant on the Oscars red carpet—and we couldn't think of a better way to show off a stylish set of earrings.