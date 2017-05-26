Daily Beauty Buzz: Hailey Baldwin's Loose Textured Braid 

Erin Lukas
May 26, 2017 @ 1:30 pm

The Memorial Day long weekend isn't just the unofficial start of summer, it also marks the beginning of wedding season. Whether or not you have one or ten sets of nuptials to attend, it's always a struggle figuring out what to do with your hair so your style isn't battling with the humidity. 

Let Hailey Baldwin's latest red carpet look be your solution. The model attended the 2017 amfAR Gala at the Cannes Film Festival last night with one of the most perfect tousled braid we've ever seen. Baldwin kept her hair volumized at the crown and texture. A few face-framing pieces were kept out of the plait to round out the easy but elegant vibe of style. If you know how to do a classic braid, it's a simple style you can do in 10 minutes flat before heading to the ceremony. To keep your braid frizz-free, run a nourishing oil like L'Oreal Professionnel Mythic Oil ($40; ulta.com) over flyaways. 

The Best Anti-Frizz Hairsprays for Summer 
<p>The Winner: Living Proof No Frizz Humidity Shield</p>
The Winner: Living Proof No Frizz Humidity Shield

This one is a no-brainer. It’s a top-rated anti-humidity spray that feels like dry shampoo, adds volume like a texturizing spray, and manages to fix even the most severe frizz situation. I explored this product about a year ago when Living Proof hairstylist Chris McMillan handed it to me and said, “This product will change your life!” It sure did! Every beauty-sale season I hunt for this magic anti-frizz product.

Perhaps the best thing about it is that it comes in a hairspray-type of can that allows you to distribute it continuously and evenly. This feature of the Humidity Shield is a true time saver, especially if you want to quickly fix your hair while you’re on the go. For these purposes, Living Proof also offers a travel size—and it’s so convenient to have this tiny can in your purse at all times. When it comes to anti-frizz capacities, this product outperformed all the other competitors. While no one prohibits you from adding layers of this beautiful-smelling product to your hair throughout the day, a few spritzes in the morning is all you need for the whole day.

The product comes in a typical—for the brand—light grey spray bottle that features a convenient nozzle. The applicator allows you to distribute the product evenly all over your hair. The formula provides over-the-top anti-frizz capacities and is excellent for adding texture to your hair. It’s a long-lasting, non-greasy, and lightweight formula that truly works!

Living Proof | $22 SHOP NOW
<p>Best Multitasker: Alterna Haircare Bamboo Smooth Kendi Oil Dry Oil Mist</p>
Best Multitasker: Alterna Haircare Bamboo Smooth Kendi Oil Dry Oil Mist

The idea behind this product is that anti-frizz spray shouldn’t serve just one purpose: In addition to taming hair and making it look and smell luxurious, this lightweight mist also helps repair split ends and nourish your hair. If applied on damp hair, this dry oil mist also works as a style primer and color protectant. The spray is made with organic ingredients and doesn’t contain harsh chemicals that could potentially damage your hair. It’s also one of the most pleasantly fragranced products in the category. In fact, the mist smells so delicious that I also sprayed it on my wrists as an alternative to dry perfume.

The product comes in a simple plastic bottle with a spray applicator that evenly distributes the mist on hair. Since this mist is oil-based, there is a little build-up of product on the spray’s head. Taking it into consideration, and also that the bottle contains 4.2 oz. of product, it’s not the most airplane-friendly packaging. When it comes to the product’s effectiveness, I have to say that it definitely worked for me. The mist did a spectacular job at taming my hair and prolonging the life of my blow dry.

Alterna Haircare | $17 SHOP NOW
<p>Best For Curls And Waves: Carol's Daughter Hair Milk Refresher Spray&nbsp;</p>
Best For Curls And Waves: Carol's Daughter Hair Milk Refresher Spray 

At first, I had mixed feelings about this product, as it made my hair look wet for a few seconds after application. Then I fell for this delicious-smelling and light curl-refreshing spray. While the product works equally effectively for straight hairstyles too, after a few test runs I came to the conclusion that it works best for wavy and curly styles. While it might sound counterintuitive to wet your hair to keep strands in place, this hair milk actually delivers what it promises: a few moments after application the liquid spray effect dissolves, while your curls become bouncier and frizz-free.

This product comes in the biggest bottle of any on the list, which makes it even cheaper than the drugstore find I mention below. I also enjoyed using the ergonomically designed trigger; while the bottle doesn’t look like your typical hair product, this water-bottle type of packaging provides decent product distribution. And despite the above-mentioned temporary wet effect, this hair milk’s performance is excellent. It refreshes curls, doesn’t over-dry your hair, adds shine, and keeps the frizz away.

Carol's Daughter | $12 SHOP NOW
<p>Drugstore Gem:&nbsp;OGX Hydrate + Defrizz Kukuí Oil Anti-Frizz Hydrating Oil</p>
Drugstore Gem: OGX Hydrate + Defrizz Kukuí Oil Anti-Frizz Hydrating Oil

Among other drugstore anti-frizz products, this one is as good as it can possibly get. For just $8 you get a decadent nut-oil-based product that not only eliminates frizz, but also adds shine and nourishes your hair. The product comes in handy packaging that allows you to easily distribute it from the roots of your hair to the ends. Maybe it’s just my dry and color-damaged hair, but I could tell as soon as I applied it that my hair literally inhaled the lightweight oil in a second. A few moments later, when I brushed my straight hair with a bristle brush, I experienced an “a-ha” moment: If this oil works so well, why opt for more expensive options?

The product features a very handy applicator that distributes the tiniest amount of product at a time. Even though the bottle looks smaller than your typical drugstore packages, all you need is a few spritzes per usage so the product will last you forever. And in terms of effectiveness, this is a good one! If you’re on a budget, definitely consider purchasing this oil mist.

$8 SHOP NOW
<p>Splurge-Worthy:&nbsp;</p>
Splurge-Worthy: 

This glamorous spray could have been my number one choice if it was a bit more affordable. The $39 price tag for a bottle of this hair product seems a bit pricey for everyday use, but it’s totally worth the investment for special occasions. If you’re heading to an important outdoor event, spritz your hair with this luxurious product for all-night frizz protection. I would also suggest keeping it in your bag if you’re heading to a wedding—with this product, you’ll have the best-looking hair in photos. It’s very convenient, and a pleasure to have on your bathroom shelf. Also, it’s extremely photogenic! The effectiveness is above and beyond – frizz-free results from morning to night.

Oribe | $39 SHOP NOW
<p>Runner Up:&nbsp;AG Hair Frizzproof Argan Anti-Humidity Spray</p>
Runner Up: AG Hair Frizzproof Argan Anti-Humidity Spray

This top five anti-frizz products list wasn’t long enough to include the rest of the wonderful products that are designed to dramatically change your hair when it’s losing its shape in the humidity and heat. The following three runners up are worth your attention.

First up: AG Hair Frizzproof Argan Anti-Humidity Spray is a great alternative to other dry oil sprays mentioned in this rating as it provides thinner coverage while delivering all the benefits of argan-oil-based mists.

$18 SHOP NOW
<p>Runner Up: Rusk Anti-Frizz Spray</p>
Runner Up: Rusk Anti-Frizz Spray

RUSK Anti-Frizz Spray is perfect for those with color-treated hair. Use it before leaving the house, as this spray creates a barrier between hot air and your hair. This product doesn’t weigh down your hair, and it even adds extra texture to your style.

$18 SHOP NOW
<p>Runner Up: KMS California Hair Stay Anti-Humidity Seal&nbsp;</p>
Runner Up: KMS California Hair Stay Anti-Humidity Seal 

KMS California Hair Stay Anti-Humidity Seal is another anti-frizz multitasker. While the product performed great during my humid-day experiment, I also found it handy to use as a finishing spray after a blow dry. Even though it’s not a hairspray, somehow it manages to prolong the life of my blow dry.

$17 SHOP NOW
Advertisement

