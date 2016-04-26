Hailee Steinfeld’s Braids Are Giving Us Major #HairEnvy

You Friday night #hairinspo was delivered early this week courtesy of Hailee Steinfeld. The Oscar-nominated actress/singer stepped out looking gorg in a cropped semi-sheer jumpsuit complemented by the hair of your your dreams — neat French braids and long wavy locks. Because when your hair is that shiny, you show it off.

Her makeup didn’t disappoint either — a pink lip and matching eyeshadow makes for a dreamy and age-appropriate look. So, SO pretty.

Oh, and did we mention Steinfeld's best friends with Bailee Madison? Check out that topknot on her.

bai bai bai 💕 #HarperByHBZ A photo posted by hailee steinfeld (@haileesteinfeld) on Apr 23, 2016 at 4:23pm PDT

If it was up to us, we’d give Steinfeld an Oscar just for that look.