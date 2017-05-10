Daily Beauty Buzz: Gwen Stefani's Gold Headband

The headband Gwen Stefani wore on The Voice last night was bananas, b-a-n-a-n-a-s. One of the many reasons why we tune in to see Stefani judge the singing competition each week is because she never disappoints with her killer hairstyles.

Thanks to the magic hands of Stefani’s hairstylist Danilo, she never wears the exact same style twice. Coining the look “LA DOLCE GWEN” on Instagram, the pro pushed the singer’s sleek platinum hair back with the most regal headband we’ve ever seen. The gold embellished hair accessory by Marianna Harutunian combined with Stefani’s matching drop earrings by the deisgner, and colorful embroidered dress truly transformed her into a moving piece of Italian Renaissance art.

LA DOLCE GWEN @nbcthevoice @marielwashere STYLIN @robzangardi @1maryphillips makeup @officialdanilohair A post shared by Danilo (@officialdanilohair) on May 9, 2017 at 6:50pm PDT

The regal look is quite the departure from the singer’s days as a ska queen in No Doubt, but after years of seeing Stefani rock everything from double buns, curled bangs, to pastel blue hair, should we even be surprised that she can pull of any look?

We can’t wait to see what Stefani’s next look will be, but we expect it look hella good.