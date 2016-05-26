5 Chic Hair Style Ideas for Graduation Guests

If your Instagram timeline looks anything ours these days, it's flooded with family, friends, and friends-of-friends clad in caps and gowns and clutching newly earned diplomas. Yep, it's graduation season! Whether you're supporting the class of 2016 at a grad's big ceremony or big celebration, we've gathered five hairstyles that'll make you stand out in the crowd.
1. Pony Up
For a less structured style, try Margot Robbie's bouncy pony. Section about three inches at the front of your head by creating parallel parts in line with the arch of each of your eyebrows, and loosely weave the section into a soft braid. Sweep the rest of your hair into a ponytail and secure with an elastic at the crown. Wrap the braid around the base of the elastic and finish by teasing the front portion for a subtle pouf.
2. Put a Bow on It
Instantly update a voluminous blowout with a chic hair accessory à la Karlie Kloss. A solid black ribbon secured with an imperfect bow, is an effortless add-on for a graduation party, keeping your hair in place and gorgeous face on full display.
3. Tousle It
Willing to embrace the flyaways? Opt for Shay Mitchell's tousled low-do. Pump up a second-day blowout by spritzing a generous helping of dry shampoo at the roots. (We like Keranique Volume Boost Invisible Dry Shampoo [$20, ulta.com].) Then, create a deep side part just with your fingers and weave a loose braid starting at the nape of your neck. Secure the ends with an elastic and you're set!
4. Braid It Up
If you're based in a humid environment and heading to an outdoor ceremony (we're looking at you, New Yorkers!), you may want to opt for a sleek updo to keep the frizz at bay. Try a braided topknot like Yara Shahidi's double-plaited 'do. Start by parting your hair horizontally, from ear to ear, then, braid the bottom half and secure the ends with an elastic. Next, apply a light hold pomade like Sally Hershberger 24K Vanity Hair Shaping Balm ($32, sephora.com) to the front of your hair and brush it into a high ponytail. Before securing with an elastic, pull the braid into the pony. Finally, braid the ponytail, wind it around the base, and secure the tips with a pin.
5. Keep It Short
Emma Watson's slicked-back lob is perfect for anyone growing out a blunt bob, or sporting a new cropped cut. Simply apply a dollop of mousse to the front of your hair after a fresh blowout and use a wide-tooth comb to sweep the hair back. Go for Ouai Soft Mousse ($28, sephora.com). Flip the ends upward for a girly touch to an otherwise edgy style.