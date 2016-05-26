5 Chic Hair Style Ideas for Graduation Guests

If you're based in a humid environment and heading to an outdoor ceremony (we're looking at you, New Yorkers!), you may want to opt for a sleek updo to keep the frizz at bay. Try a braided topknot like Yara Shahidi's double-plaited 'do. Start by parting your hair horizontally, from ear to ear, then, braid the bottom half and secure the ends with an elastic. Next, apply a light hold pomade like Sally Hershberger 24K Vanity Hair Shaping Balm ($32, sephora.com) to the front of your hair and brush it into a high ponytail. Before securing with an elastic, pull the braid into the pony. Finally, braid the ponytail, wind it around the base, and secure the tips with a pin.