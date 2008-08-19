THE LOOK Big soft curls

HOW-TO If you have wavy or curly hair, dry it straight. Part it, then use large hot rollers to curl the bottom half of the hair, rolling the curlers in towards the face. After letting rollers set for ten minutes, remove them and let hair sit for a minute. Then gently run your fingers through to break up the curls a bit.

INSIDER TRICK If you try this style, make sure the hair is cut in angles around your face, starting at the chin, so that curls don't come too far in over your face. Or, only curl the bottom half of the hair, like Blake.



