Mar 9, 2018 @ 4:00 PM
Gossip Girl Styles
-
1. Blake LivelyTHE LOOK Full-bodied with mini braids
HOW-TO Gossip Girl's on-set hairstylist, Jennifer Johnson, recommends getting this look by first sprtizing Bumble & Bumble surf spray onto wet hair and blow-drying with a diffuser on a light setting. Then use a two-inch curling iron to create waves throughout the hair and give the look texture with a mix of small braids and twists. "I twisted and braided small pieces and pinned them in and finished with Bed Head Masterpiece hairspray," says Johnson.
INSIDER TRICK "Wrap hair around the curling iron and remove it almost immediately to get this wave instead of a big curl," Johnson says.
BUY ONLINE NOW Diffuser hairdryer, Curlytop, $24; at folica.com
-
2. Leighton MeesterTHE LOOK Half-up with cascading curls
HOW-TO On dry hair, use a one-inch curling iron to create curls all around the head, says Gossip Girl hairstylist Jennifer Johnson. Create a rough middle part (nothing too straight) and pull two sections of hair back and secure with a pin where they meet. Finish with a light hairspray.
INSIDER TRICK "When pulling back, make it slightly lose and not too tight," says Johnson. This ensures a soft, romantic feel rather than anything too severe.
-
3. Taylor MomsenTHE LOOK Messy bun
HOW-TO Part the hair on one side and pull the hair back to the base of the neck. "Put it in a ponytail and then with your hand, smoosh the hair up to the head and pin all the pieces," says Gossip Girl hairstylist Jennifer Johnson.
INSIDER TRICK "To add more texture to the hair, start by curling the whole head," says Johnson.
-
4. Jessica SzohrTHE LOOK Soft curls with root volume
HOW-TO Use a flat brush while blow-drying hair. Then use a one-inch curling iron, holding it vertically, as you twist the hair around a few times. Finish with a light hairspray.
INSIDER TRICK Hairstylist Jennifer Johnson recommends Kerastase Double-force spray with a down-do like this. "Use something heavier for an updo," she says.
BUY ONLINE NOW Double Force Hairspray, Kerastase, $34; at kerastase.com
-
5. Blake LivelyTHE LOOK Big soft curls
HOW-TO If you have wavy or curly hair, dry it straight. Part it, then use large hot rollers to curl the bottom half of the hair, rolling the curlers in towards the face. After letting rollers set for ten minutes, remove them and let hair sit for a minute. Then gently run your fingers through to break up the curls a bit.
INSIDER TRICK If you try this style, make sure the hair is cut in angles around your face, starting at the chin, so that curls don't come too far in over your face. Or, only curl the bottom half of the hair, like Blake.
-
6. Taylor MomsenTHE LOOK Straight shoulder-length hair
HOW-TO GG stylist Jennifer Johnson says to start by applying Kerastase heat protectant spray to wet hair. "Then blow-dry with a Mason Pearson brush and follow with a flat iron," she says.
INSIDER TRICK Finish with Kerastase Double-force Hairspray, "which is light but still holds things in place," Johnson says.
BUY ONLINE NOW Helix flat iron, Hot Tools, $50; at folica.com
-
7. Leighton MeesterTHE LOOK Long, full curls
HOW-TO Stylist Jennifer Johnson suggests getting this look by blow-drying hair with a round brush. "Then take a curling iron and curl sections in different directions," she says. Finish with a light hairspray.
INSIDER TRICK Johnson recommends using a mask (she likes Kerastase) regularly to keep hair healthy. "Every two weeks is fine because who has time for a mask every week!"
-
8. Jessica SzohrTHE LOOK Shoulder-length soft curls
HOW-TO Start by flat ironing the hair at the roots, says Gossip Girl's Jennifer Johnson, "to get them nice and smooth." Then curl the bottom of the hair with a curling iron, turning the curls all in the same direction.
INSIDER TRICK Johnson likes the Enzo Milano curling iron: "It doesn't clamp down hard on the hair." These wand irons can be tricky. "Hold the ends of the hair with your finger tips and wrap the hair around the wand. You need to do it slowly and have patience," says Johnson.
BUY ONLINE NOW Curling iron, Enzo Milano, $150; at dermstore.com
-
9. Blake LivelyTHE LOOK Half-up hair with curls
HOW-TO "Use a one-inch curling iron and wrap the hair around the barrel in one-to-two inch sections," says hairstylist Jennifer Johnson. "Then tease the crown a little and pull both sides back and pin it. Finish with hairspray."
INSIDER TRICK "Don’t roll curls all in the same direction," says Johnson. "If all the sections are curled the same way and the same size, it looks really done and not as natural."
-
10. Taylor MomsenTHE LOOK Soft back-curled waves
HOW-TO Start with a volumizing spray or finger mousse through damp hair to create volume and give hold to the hair. Then use a round metal brush and blow-dry the hair, pulling the brush away from the face, towards the back. Once dry, take pieces that frame the face and curl with an iron, turning the barrel away from the face. Brush out with the finger and add a flexible-hold hairspray.
INSIDER TRICK Day-old hair will look best with this style.
BUY ONLINE NOW Mousse, Warren-Tricomi, $17; ulta.com.
