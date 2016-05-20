Good News, Ariana Grande’s Ponytail Is Gonna Be Here for a While

At this point, Ariana Grande’s ponytail is as famous as she is. It’s her signature look, and we love that she sticks with what makes her feel great. While she does occasionally mix it up, we have good news for fans of her classic ‘do. It’s not going anywhere.

In an interview with Billboard, Grande raised the issue of the double-standard in the entertainment industry in terms of what’s sexy. While dudes get all of the praise for posting shirtless pics, female celebs get all kinds of flacks for showing off their bodies. It’s not fair and the singer isn’t here for any of it. In her rant she inadvertently lets us know that her ponytail isn’t going anywhere.

“I will say it until I'm an old ass-lady with my tits out at Whole Foods,” Grande tells the magazine. “I'll be in the produce aisle, naked at 95, with a sensible ponytail, one strand of hair left on my head and a Chanel bow. Mark my words. See you there with my 95 dogs.”

Day made.

In a world where you can’t count on anything to stay the same, we feel better knowing that Grande’s look is staying put.