Daily Beauty Buzz: Gabrielle Union's Wrapped Ponytail 

Proving yet again that you should never be too quick to write off a ponytail as a hairstyle that only belongs at the gym is Gabrielle Union's chic updo she wore to a New York Fashion Week kickoff party last night.

From the front, it appears that the actress's hair is styled in an average high pony, but that's far from the case. When Union turned to the side, you could see all of the extra details that her stylist Larry Sims put into the look to make it runway-worthy.

After pulling Union's natural curls into a ponytail at the crown of her head, Sims wrapped a piece of gold wire around the middle of the tail, and knotted it. Who would have thought something so simple would look so chic?

Michael Stewart/Getty

The secret to defined, shiny curls like Union's is keeping your hair hydrated. Treat your strands with a nourishing oil treatment like one from Union's Flawless haircare line ($25; ulta.com). Apply a few drops to your palms and warm the product up between your hands before running it through your mid-lengths to ends.

Union rounded out her NYFW beauty moment with a flick of black liner along her upper lash line, glowing skin, and a nude lip.