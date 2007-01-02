Mar 9, 2018 @ 4:00 PM
February 2007
-
1. Up, Up and Away!Once reserved for prom queens and beauty-pageant contestants, the mini half-up, half-down look is enjoying a major renaissance in Hollywood these days.
-
2. Up, Up and Away!“It’s sort of Brigitte Bardot meets Valley of the Dolls,” says celebrity stylist Ken Paves, who created Eva Longoria’s retro do.
-
3. Up, Up and Away!The trick to getting the look right? Avoid excessive teasing.
-
4. Up, Up and Away!“If you have too much height in the front, it can go Valley girl really quickly,” Paves warns.
-
5. Root RehabIn the past touching up your roots was a messy proposition that involved bowls, brushes and invariably a few stains. Two new products are offering the hair-coloring equivalent of point and click. The Mixer by Colour Revolution comes in a syringelike applicator that eliminates the need for mixing-just aim it at your regrowth, squeeze out the formula, leave it in for 30 minutes, and then wash it out. Another shortcut: Revlon Color Silk Root Perfect, which features a built-in sponge applicator.
-
6. Eye LightsYou don’t have to be Caravaggio to master eye makeup, but a little understanding of the Italian painter’s methods can help. Chiaroscuro-the interplay of light and shade—is the key, says Lopez’s makeup artist Scott Barnes, who uses black liner and a cloud of gray shadow to set off her smoky look. “I like to use a shadow that’s a bit lighter than the liner, so you get dimension,” he says. “If you use too much black shadow and liner on the eye, you can end up looking like the dog from The Little Rascals.”
1 of 6
Up, Up and Away!
Once reserved for prom queens and beauty-pageant contestants, the mini half-up, half-down look is enjoying a major renaissance in Hollywood these days.
Powered By ZergNet
Must Reads
Mar 9, 2018 @ 10:00 AM
How the Hell Does Kate Middleton's Hair Always Look So Good?
Mar 7, 2018 @ 2:00 PM
The Most Iconic Angled Bob Haircuts of All Time
Feb 26, 2018 @ 9:30 AM
Mandy Moore Is Bringing Back Her Early 2000s Hair Color
Feb 26, 2018 @ 9:00 AM
Meet the Man Julia Roberts and Sarah Jessica Parker Trust With Their Hair
Feb 21, 2018 @ 2:00 PM
7 Simple Updos You Can Create in 15 Minutes Or Less
Feb 20, 2018 @ 4:30 PM
Hailey Baldwin Just Pulled Off Two Risky Hair Trends at Once
Feb 13, 2018 @ 3:30 PM