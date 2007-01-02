You don’t have to be Caravaggio to master eye makeup, but a little understanding of the Italian painter’s methods can help. Chiaroscuro-the interplay of light and shade—is the key, says Lopez’s makeup artist Scott Barnes, who uses black liner and a cloud of gray shadow to set off her smoky look. “I like to use a shadow that’s a bit lighter than the liner, so you get dimension,” he says. “If you use too much black shadow and liner on the eye, you can end up looking like the dog from The Little Rascals.”