20 of the Most Iconic Celebrity Pixie Cuts 

There’s a reason why the “short hair, don’t care” mantra exists. A pixie cut might require maintenance trims and a few styling tricks, but rocking the short length is significantly less time-consuming than long, flowing strands. Not to mention, the fact that it’s universally flattering too, is what makes the versatile cut so cool.
From classic Hollywood stars like Shirley Maclaine to modern muses like Lupita Nyong’o, there’s a variety star-approved takes on the cut that are enough to convince you to go short. Here, we’ve rounded up our favorite celebrity pixies of all time.
1. Michelle Williams
Williams updated her signature cut by going shorter and adding wispy bangs, along with a lighter blonde shade.
2. Janelle Monae
A gilded hairband like Monae's is a quick and easy way to switch up your cut's look.
3. Audrey Hepburn
Hepburn's feathered, layered cut is just as classic as her film roles.
4. Tilda Swinton
Mid-length and loose or slicked-back, Swinton's hairstyles demonstrate the versatility of a short cut.
5. Rooney Mara
For her role in The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo Mara traded her long hair for a dark, blunt pixie.
6. Mia Farrow
Farrow's frace-framing cut makes her blue eyes pop.
7. Winona Ryder
The actress’ short, choppy cut she wore for a brief period in the ‘90s is one of the many reason’s we’ll love “Winona Forever.”
8. Halle Berry
Berry wears her signature short cut with glossy, textured layers.
9. Twiggy
Twiggy's bob-pixie hybrid catapulted her into a '60s icon.
10. Liza Minnelli
Try and name a more iconic duo than Minnelli and her piece-y pixie.
11. Linda Evangelista
After cutting her hair into a layered pixie, Evangelista's modelling rate apparently quadrupled.
12. Rihanna
This close-crop is further proof that Rihanna can pull off any hairstyle.
13. Emma Watson
Watson showed the world that she's not Hermionie anymore when she cut off her thick strands after filming wrapped for the last Harry Potter film.
14. Shirley MacLaine
The actress has worn her hair short since cutting it for her debut film role in Albert Hitchcock's film The Trouble with Harry.
15. Ruth Negga
During her first award show season, Negga's soft pixie was just as big a hit as her red carpet fashion.
16. Scarlett Johansson
Johansson wears her short cut with long on top with shaved sides.
17. Demi Moore
Moore chopped her hair into a slightly rounded cut for her role in Ghost.
18. Lupita Nyong'o
Nyong'o shows us that a simple cut can be the chicest.
19. Ginnifer Goodwin
The actress first cut off her hair in 2009 and has never looked back.
20. Viola Davis
Davis's side-part and long, swoopy bangs are also Oscar-worthy.