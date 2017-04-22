20 of the Most Iconic Celebrity Pixie Cuts 

There’s a reason why the “short hair, don’t care” mantra exists. A pixie cut might require maintenance trims and a few styling tricks, but rocking the short length is significantly less time-consuming than long, flowing strands. Not to mention, the fact that it’s universally flattering too, is what makes the versatile cut so cool.

From classic Hollywood stars like Shirley Maclaine to modern muses like Lupita Nyong’o, there’s a variety star-approved takes on the cut that are enough to convince you to go short. Here, we’ve rounded up our favorite celebrity pixies of all time.

VIDEO: 9 Celebrity Hair Transformations of 2017