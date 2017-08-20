This Is The New Way to Style Your Lob This Fall

The best part about a lob is the versatility that comes with the haircut. Super sleek or effortlessly beachy waves may current be the most popular ways to style shoulder-grazing strands, but there’s a new look that’s sweeping the red carpet: the flippy lob.

Part Old Hollywood and part ‘90s It-girl, think of the look as Marilyn Monroe meets Amber Marians from Clueless. Need photographic reference? Celebs like Kendall Jenner, Chloe Grace Moretz, and Zendaya, are a few prime examples of stars who’ve recently worn the style on the red carpet.

“This retro-modern style is a fresh look on a lob because I think we've been seeing a beach wave so much. It gives the cut a more individual style,” says celebrity hairstylist Gregory Russell who styled Moretz’s floppy look for the Variety Power of Young Hollywood event in L.A. To give the style its retro feel, Russell suggests a deep side part rather than a center one.

Just like the lob cut itself, a flippy style is universally flattering. If you're going to recreate the look at home, Russell suggests prepping your damp hair with mousse like Ouai's Soft ($28; sephora.com) to boost volume. For a more undefined approach to the style, you can prep your hair with Ouai's Wave Spray ($26; sephora.com), which is exactly what celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin did when creating Jenner's retro-inspired look for the premiere of Valerian And The City Of A Thousand Planets earlier this summer.

Since volume plays a large role in executing the flippy lob look, Russell suggests setting hair with hot rollers to create extra body—just like your grandma would. Both stylists used T3 Volumizing Hot Rollers ($119; sephora.com) on their respective celebs. "These incredible hot rollers are a fast and effective way to add a retro bounce to your lob," says Russell.

Once you take the curls out of rollers, give them a blast of texturizing hairspray and use a boar bristle brush to back comb them and mold them into a wave. To keep the style smooth and flyaway-free, Russell recommends running a lightweight serum like Iles Formula Haute Performance Finishing Serum ($44; sephora.com) over your strands.

Bonus: a flippy lob looks even better on the second day. To ride out the style with a slightly more undone finish, Russell recommends thinking ahead by adding a few a few blasts of dry shampoo to your strands after using the rollers. This will help your hair stay bodied the next day. His fave? Elizabeth and James Nirvana Rose Dry Shampoo ($28; sephora.com).