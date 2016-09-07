10 Celebrity-Approved Ways to Upgrade Your Ponytail This Fall

Ponytails may be synonymous with post-workout hair, but it’s time to pony up. Outside of the gym, the classic updo can actually make for a stylish statement on a night out with little more than a few simple tweaks. The next time you find yourself wanting to pull your strands up, upgrade your pony by taking a cue from your favorite stars’ takes on quick-and-easy hair. The following 12 celebrity styles are anything but a one-trick pony.
1. Kendall Jenner
An easy way to win hairstyle of the night at your next soiree: Follow Kendall’s lead and make your ponytail a triple. To recreate the supermodel’s bubble ponytail, spritz your strands with a texturizing hairspray such as Ouai Texturizing Hairspray ($26; sephora.com) for extra grip and body before sectioning your strands off into the style.
2. Kerry Washington
Consider your hair situation handled courtesy of Kerry's edgy bouffant-inspired pony she wore to the 2016 Oscars. While we agree that too much volume is never enough when styling this punky 'do, even the gentlest teasing can do a number on your hair. Do damage control by treating your strands to a weekly repairing hair mask such as Neutrogena Triple Moisture Deep Recovery Hair Mask ($8; neutrogena.com).
3. Chrissy Teigen
Braid or ponytail? That is the eternal hair question all of us have debated before. When you can't decide, why not follow Chrissy's lead and do both? The star's pretty, wavy braided ponytail is deceivingly easy. Simply section off and French braid a few plaits, tie it up, and go.
4. Blake Lively
No one does a ponytail like Blake. If a high, polished style like the one Blake wore to The Shallows premiere in N.Y.C. is your go-to, update it by taking wrapping and pinning a one inch strand around the tale. "It was important to place the pony at the crown of her [Lively’s] head so it could be seen from the front," Rod Ortega, Blake's go-to stylist who created the look told InStyle.
5. Rihanna
If you're in need of a new way to embrace your natural curls, look no further than Rihanna's pineapple ponytail. While the gravity-defying 'do may look impressive, it's actually simple to master. RiRi's go-to hairstylist Yousef Williams revealed his pro-tricks for creating the pony to InStyle: After you've gathered your hair into a pony that sits on the crown of your head, take individual pieces from the tail and pin them to create your desired shape.
6. Jennifer Lopez
When it comes to ponytails, J.Lo's are hall of fame worthy. While there's so many standouts to choose from, we love this polished and curly high style the star wore to a summer event in N.Y.C. To create soft ringlets of your own, use an iron such as GHD's Curve Soft Curl Iron ($199; sephora.com) which works on hair without snagging it.
7. Selena Gomez
There's no easier hair upgrade than a quick part switch-up. To recreate a sleek and chic style like Selena's prep your strands by spritizing on Pantene Pro-V Smooth Heat Protecting Spray ($5; walmart.com) for a smooth pony free of styling damage.
8. Olivia Munn
Now this is how you do second day hair. Olivia's tousled ponytail is the perfect "I woke up like this" style that's completely effortless but still polished. Before tying up your strands, spritz a dry shampoo such as Klorane Dry Shampoo with Oat Milk ($20; sephora.com) to enhance your natural texture and sop up any excess oil.
9. Priyanka Chopra
A center part ponytail never goes out of style. For an extra air of elegance like Priyanka's low pony, lightly tease the area just above your part and set it with a lightweight hairspray such as Living Proof Flex Shaping Hairspray ($25; sephora.com).
10. Ariana Grande
Ariana’s textured tail made a serious case for crimped hair’s comeback on the 2016 VMAs red carpet. Before reaching for the crimping iron (or a curling wand if "s" bends are more your speed), run Matrix StyleLink Mineral Texture Booster ($13; jcpenney.com) through hair to amp up volume and movement.