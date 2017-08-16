Emma Stone's Signature Lob Is Gone

Turning to a set of extensions when you want to instantly add length to your hair isn't a new concept. But when we see a set of good clip-in or sewn-in extensions that seamlessly blend into the wearer's actual layered strands, they deserve a moment of appreciation.

Case in point: the long platinum blonde hair that Emma Stone was spotted with while filming scenes on the New York streets for her upcoming Netflix show Maniac. It turns out that the reason behind the return to her Spider-Man-era shade of bright blonde this spring was for a role.

RELATED: Emma Stone's Hair Is Back to Blonde

Stone's extensions take her length down past her shoulders and is parted in the center, with the front strands tucked effortlessly behind her ears. If we hadn't seen the actress on this season's red carpets with her signature lob and swooping side-bangs, we would have sworn that this look is all natural. Time will tell if she'll keep the extensions or ditch them once filming wraps, but we'd love to see how she would style this look on a red carpet.

Robert Kamau/CG Images

VIDEO: Emma Stone Just Went Platinum Blonde

Get a first look at Stone's look for her upcoming show Maniac before it hits your Netflix queue. For more of this year's celebrity hair makeovers, click through our gallery.