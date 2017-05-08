Emma Stone’s Hair Is Back to Blonde

Emma Stone is a redhead no more. The Academy Award-winning actress kissed her crimson strands goodbye and debuted a much lighter hair color at the Audi Polo Challenge over the weekend. And we have to admit, her new strawberry blonde hair is reminiscent of the hue she wore back in 2012 when she was playing Gwen Stacy in Spider-Man.

In case you forgot, Emma Stone is one of those lucky people of the world who can be a redhead, a brunette, and a blonde and look equally amazing in each hair color.

Dave Benett/Getty

Whether she believes blondes truly have more fun, has a new role in the works, or just wanted to go lighter for summer, Stone is just one of the many celebs who has tested out the blonde life over the past few weeks. She follows Taraji P. Henson and Sarah Hyland who both debuted a dramatic hair makeover recently.