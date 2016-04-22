Emilia Clarke Just Gave You Another Way to Style Your Bob

It’s fair to say that the shoulder-length bob is the hairstyle of this spring — everyone from Khloe Kardashian to Chrissy Teigen have adopted the stylish look. But while most of them prefer their bobs in tousled waves (hello, sexy hair), last night, Emilia Clarke made the case for the slicked-back version.

Clarke’s hairstylist, Adir Abergel, gave the actress a sophisticated look by keeping her hair straight with just a little volume at the ends and tucked behind her ears, which of course put her gorgeous face on display. We love how natural her berry lip shade is, too.

And what we're really saying by that is, Emilia please tell us exactly what lipstick that is so we can go out and copy it, thanks.

JB Lacroix/Getty Images

You can totally rock that look tonight. It's Friday, after all! Just don't forget to thank Daenerys Targaryen.