This Victoria's Secret Angel's Haircut Is the 2017 Version of "The Rachel"

Long beachy waves are just as much a part of the Victoria's Secret Angels' signature look as their wings. But, just like the rest of us, the models get the urge to switch things up with their hairstyles, too.

That's exactly what Angel Elsa Hosk did this past summer when she chopped off her bright blonde hair into the year's hottest haircut: a shoulder-grazing lob. Now that this year's VS Fashion Show is over, Hosk has updated her cut by giving it a '90s twist, which she's just debuted on Instagram.

Just wanna live in a 90s sitcom 💇🏼🤷‍♀️ A post shared by elsa hosk (@hoskelsa) on Dec 4, 2017 at 11:04am PST

From the looks of it, Hosk's stylist Benoit Moeyaert trimmed the model's ends for a blunt, flipped-out finish. But what we're freaking out over is Hosk's new long, shaggy bangs that Moeyaert backcombed for extra lift and volume. The Angel's cut reminds us of a certain Jennifer Aniston haircut coined "The Rachel" in honor of her Friends character that was the cut of the '90s. During the decade, Aniston's look was the most-requested cut at salons across the country.

And judging from Hosk's caption "Just wanna live in a 90s sitcom ," she's feeling the Rachel Green vibes, too.

If re-watching Friends in its entirety on Netflix hasn't made you want to get this retro style in 2017, Hosk's new cut will.