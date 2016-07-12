Breaking: Elle Fanning Just Went Pink 

Elle Fanning has recently become one of our most inspiring beauty icons. Her new film, Neon Demon, has endless eye makeup ideas, plus she's been rocking some serious makeup and hair moments IRL, too. Who could forget her glittery under-eye look?! What about every single fresh-faced beauty look she wore at Cannes? And last night, Elle debuted a major hair color change on her Instagram that will have you calling your hairstylist, stat.

Dusty 🌹 hair: @justjenda A photo posted by Elle Fanning (@ellefanning) on Jul 11, 2016 at 10:48pm PDT

Elle shared a pic of her new hair color, done by celebrity hairstylist Jenda Alcorn, a pro who is often responsible for Elle's always-impeccable hairstyles. According to Elle's caption, you can call the shade "dusty rose." It's the pink hair moment you've been waiting for, really.

We've never really seen Elle with any hair color other than her signature blonde, so this is a big (but downright gorgeous) change. If you recall, her big sister Dakota has also rocked a pastel pink hue in the past.

Kudos to Elle for picking out such a flattering shade and inspiring us all to switch it up a bit. We can't wait to see this new color styled to perfection.