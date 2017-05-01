Daily Beauty Buzz: Elle Fanning's Visible Bobby Pins

Erin Lukas
May 01, 2017 @ 1:00 pm

Bobby pins are the silent heroes of every hair routine. The hairpins can be relied for everything from taming cowlicks on bad hair days to keeping a top knot in place. And they do it all without being detected—if they’re strategically placed. While the pins usually aren’t the focus of a hairstyle, Elle Fanning has made a case for using the styling staple and showing them off, too.

At a screening of her new film 3 Generations last night in New York, the actress walked the red carpet with her signature long, flaxen blonde hair loosely curled at the ends. While Fanning’s smooths strands looked polished and undeniably pretty, it was the visible that caught our eye for adding an edgy detail to the look.

The four pins were stacked along Fanning’s right temple, which kept her side-parted hair falling in her face on the red carpet. It’s an easy move that not only adds something extra to a style, but it’s also practical since you probably have packs of bobby pins stashed in your bathroom at home. To get your hair shiny and flyaway-free like Fanning’s, run a lightweight hair serum like Bumble and bumble’s Hairdresser’s Invisible Oil ($40; sephora.com) throughout dry, styled strands.

Here’s to giving bobby pins their much-deserved moment in the spotlight.

The 7 Best Frizz Fighters for Keeping Hair Smooth 
7 ways to fight frizz - John Frieda Frizz-Ease hair serum - Beauty Tips
Best All Around: John Frieda Frizz-Ease Original 6 Effects Serum 

Ideal for medium and thick strands, John Frieda Frizz-Ease, the classic silicone-based serum "is inexpensive and always gets the job done," says L.A. stylist Cervando Maldonado. Fine Hair? Use just a pinch, and apply only on the ends.

John Frieda | $9 SHOP NOW
7 ways to fight frizz - Living Proof No Frizz Styling Spray - Thin Hair - Beauty Tips
Best for Thin Hair: Living Proof Weightless Styling Spray 

The featherweight formula of Living Proof Weightless Styling Spray was developed with the help of M.I.T. Scientists. The fine mist tames frizz and flyaways with a high-tech smoothing agent that won't weigh down even the most delicate strands.

Living Proof | $37 SHOP NOW
7 Ways to Fight Frizz - Rene Furterer Myrrhea Silkening Fluid - Medium Hair - Beauty Tips
Best for Medium Hair: Ouai Finishing Creme

Ouai's Finishing Creme is a light, non-tacky lotion that smooths and conditions hair while protecting it from heat damage.

Ouai | $24 SHOP NOW
7 Ways to Fight Frizz - Fekkai Advanced Brilliant glossing cream - Thick Hair - Beauty Tips
Best for Thick Hair: Fekkai Advanced Brilliant Glossing Cream

If your hair is bulky and dry, try Fekkai Advanced Brilliant Glossing Cream. This buttery cream will melt right in, restoring luster and curing a head full of frizz-take that, humidity.

Frederic Fekkai | $14 SHOP NOW
7 Ways to Fight Frizz - Phyto Specific Moisturizing styling cream - Coarse hair - Beauty Tips
Best for Coarse Hair: Phyto Specific Moisturizing Styling Cream

Formulated for tightly curled or relaxed hair, Phyto Specific Moisturizing Styling Cream is a rich cocktail of natural oils in a dense balm that will transform unruly strands, leaving them supple and polished.

Phyto | $28 SHOP NOW
7 Ways to Fight Frizz - Leonor Greyl Eclat Naturel styling cream - Damaged Hair - Beauty Tips
Best for Damaged Hair: Leonor Greyl Eclat Naturel

The silky blend of jojoba oil and shea butter in Leonor Greyl Eclat Naturel gives a healthy sheen to brittle locks. Bonus: It contains natural UV filters to protect fragile hair from the sun.

Leonor Greyl | $46 SHOP NOW
7 Ways to Fight Frizz - Pureology Serious Colour Care Super Smooth Relaxing Serum - Color-treated hair - Beauty Tips
Best for Color-Treated Hair: Pureology Smooth Perfection Smoothing Serum 

Pureology Smooth Perfection Smoothing Serum tames flyaways and protects hair from heated tools, which can cause fading. Bonus: It also conditions hair with shea butter and sunflower seed oil.

Pureology | $28 SHOP NOW
