7 Chic and Easy Celebrity Ponytails to Copy Now

A ponytail has always been our solution for dealing with second day hair and a staple at the gym. However, with a few tweaks the two-minute updo can be upgraded from an afterthought to an actual look. That's exactly what your favorite celebs have been doing on the red carpet this season.
From simple details like Julianne Hough's black ribbon-wrapped tail to Jennifer Lopez's high ponytail with soft curtain bangs, there's a myriad of ideas to pluck from stars' recent takes on the style to give you inspiration on how wear the updo this fall.
Here, we've rounded up the chicest (but easy to recreate) ways to wear a ponytail now.
1. Julianne Hough
A sleek low ponytail may be a red carpet norm, but some loose waves pulled pack into a low tail can look just as elegant with a few added details. For the 2017 Emmys, Julianne Hough’s stylist Riawna Capri gave the actress a deep side part and after pulling her hair into a low pony, wrapped it with a long black ribbon. To keep the style smooth, she ran the hydrating MarulaOil Rare Oil Treatment ($40; paulmitchell.com) through the star’s strands from root to tip.
-
2. Bella Hadid
At a New York Fashion Week party celebrating Bulgari’s latest fragrance Bulgari, Goldea, The Roman Night the supermodel put a flip on the high ponytail—literally. Bella Hadid’s stylist Jen Atkin spritzed Ouai’s Wave Spray ($26; sephora.com) on the model’s damp hair to add texture to her strands before styling them. Once the high pony was set, Atkin made the tail set into a S-shape using Ghd’s Platinum Professional Performance Styler ($249; sephora.com) and secured it with black thread. She added the Pearl Pin Set from her Jen Atkin x Chloe + Isabel Collection ($38; chloeandisabel.com) to add a bit of low-key glam to the look.
-
3. Gabrielle Union
If you have amazing natural curls like Gabrielle Union’s, tie them into a ponytail at the nape of your neck on days you want your hair out of your face. To keep your curls shiny and defined like the actress’s on the 2017 Emmys red carpet, treat your hair with a weekly nourishing mask like Flawless by Gabrielle Union’s Hair Repair Masque ($29; ulta.com).
-
4. Dianne Kruger
Yes, if you have short hair you can still wear a ponytail, too. Just ask Dianne Kruger who left one side of her beachy waves out, and tied the rest into the tiniest low ponytail at the name of her neck to walk the red carpet at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival. Spritz your chin grazing waves with a texturzing spray like R + Co’s Trophy Shine Texture Spray ($29; nordstrom.com) to give the style an effortless finish.
-
5. Priyanka Chopra
The extra volume at crown amped up Priyanka Chopra’s classic high pony at the 2017 Emmys. Celebrity stylist and Pantene Ambassador Danilo Dixon used his fingertips to add Pantene Pro-V’s Moisturizing Combing Creme ($6; walgreens.com) to the strands around the actress’s face to give the style an edgy, shiny finish.
-
6. Jennifer Lopez
It’s arguable that J.Lo is the master of the high pony. If you’re a fan too and want to switch things up a little bit, the star’s face-framing curtain bangs add a soft, romantic touch to the style. For extra shine, run a serum with a glossy formula like L’Oreal Paris’s Hair Expert Extraordinary Oil Lustrous Oil Serum ($8; walgreens.com) through your strands before tying them up.
-
7. Shailene Woodley
A few tendrils like the pieces Shailene Woodley left out of her low ponytail on the 2017 Emmys red carpet will give you a face-framing effect when you don’t have bangs. Use a one-inch iron like Harry Josh’s 2-in-1 Ceramic Marcel Curling Iron ($175; dermstore.com) to loosely curl both pieces.