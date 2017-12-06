Daily Beauty Buzz: Diane Kruger’s Messy Bob

It’s all about that root lift. That’s what makes Diane Kruger’s signature messy, tousled bob a win every single time. The chin-grazing length has been a favorite of the actress for a few years now, commonly wearing it in an extreme side part with loose, undone waves that add body and a forever-chic, effortless vibe.

VIDEO: 3 of the Most Expensive Perfumes

She gave us yet another excuse to fawn over it while promoting her new movie, In the Fade, in New York City. Her side part created the the ‘90s hair flip of your dreams, with ample volume at the root.

RELATED: Glitter Nail Polishes That Are the Definition of Holiday Glam

With a few flyaways and imperfect strands here or there, the waves that celebrity hairstylist Christopher Naselli created were the perfect complement to her edgy patent leather skirt and chunky knit sweater. To get a similar texture, we'd suggest spritzing in a little Kevin Murphy Bedroom Hair Texturizing Spray to hair that's already been curled. This will give it a slight hold with an airy texture.

As for the rest of her look, Kruger went for a minimal but glowy look with a little blush, highlight, and simplistic eye makeup. She finished off her makeup with a glossy pink lip.